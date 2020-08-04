National Park Service grant to benefit Riveredge Park

Amherst County has received a grant from the National Park Service through the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program. The grant provides 300 hours of technical assistance for community-led initiatives to explore new initiatives in outdoor recreation, according to an announcement from the county on the grant.

National Park Service staff offers a variety of resources and will act as a facilitator in an effort to promote outdoor recreation. The grant hours will be used to create a plan to expand public access to the James River and enhance Riveredge Park in Madison Heights, along with trail development.

The National Park Service staff member will help to facilitate discussions between the county, citizens, and community stakeholders with the end goal of developing a plan to enhance the protection of the James River while expanding recreation opportunities.

- Justin Faulconer

