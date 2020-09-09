Neighbors Helping Neighbors food warehouse reopens for in-person shopping

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, an Amherst County-based food nonprofit, opened its warehouse doors on Sept. 5 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the organization to suspend in-person service five months ago.
Garry Friend, who heads the nonprofit in its fourth year, said the organization had about 68 appointments set up for Saturday’s food bank reopening.
To prevent crowding, the nonprofit allowed groups of only 10 people to enter the warehouse every half hour. It also reduced its number of volunteers to accommodate the 10-person limit. Clients were asked to wear masks, maintain at least six feet of separation from others and use hand sanitizer.
“This is our effort to sort of adjust,” Friend said, describing the event as a trial run. “I feel good about it … and we’re going to see how it goes.”
Since March the nonprofit has had a drive-up service for its Madison Heights warehouse food distribution program.
The move to drive-up service allowed the nonprofit to continue assisting residents but it prevented clients from selecting their preferred groceries from a variety of canned goods, frozen foods, meats, vegetables and fruits normally offered inside the warehouse.
Penny Brignac, who has relied on the nonprofit for many of her meals during the pandemic, said she was overjoyed to step inside the warehouse after four months of being restricted to her car. She said she was eternally grateful to the nonprofit for lifting the stress associated with shopping on a tight budget.
“Everyone is so welcoming,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful experience to be back and to see everybody.
Since the pandemic those NHN reaches have had more access to food through heightened community outreach, according to Friend.
“Food in Central Virginia has been very plentiful for folks,” he said. “Central Virginia is very blessed with lots of food pantries open and food available.”
Still, there are some signs canned food donations have dropped off during the pandemic, according to Friend. With schools closed and civic groups forced to scale back their work due to the health threat, some annual canned food drives in the region have been put on hold, depriving the nonprofit of donations. Friend said the organization may have to purchase canned goods in the fall if donations don’t pick back up.
Friend said the warehouse is operated by about 90 volunteers. On Saturday, the team of volunteers helped clients navigate the store, comply with health requirements and load groceries into their cars.
“You don’t get all this service at the grocery store,” said one first-time visitor, who declined to give her full name. “They’re doing a very good thing and I appreciate it. When you’re going through tough times, it’s a blessing.”
The nonprofit plans to go from two food distribution days a month at the warehouse to three days to get in as many as possible with the social distancing guidelines, Friend said.
Prior to COVID-19 the warehouse averaged 125 people showing up twice a month, and the numbers have declined in the past several months with more food assistance available elsewhere, he said.
“It’s not as urgent a thing as it once was,” Friend said.
Despite the drop in participants, he said NHN is in good shape and volunteers are still gracious to contribute toward helping Amherst County’s food insecure residents.
“I’m excited,” Friend said of the warehouse reopening. “This could be a new way forward.”
