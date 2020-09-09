Neighbors Helping Neighbors food warehouse reopens for in-person shopping

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, an Amherst County-based food nonprofit, opened its warehouse doors on Sept. 5 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the organization to suspend in-person service five months ago.

Garry Friend, who heads the nonprofit in its fourth year, said the organization had about 68 appointments set up for Saturday’s food bank reopening.

To prevent crowding, the nonprofit allowed groups of only 10 people to enter the warehouse every half hour. It also reduced its number of volunteers to accommodate the 10-person limit. Clients were asked to wear masks, maintain at least six feet of separation from others and use hand sanitizer.

“This is our effort to sort of adjust,” Friend said, describing the event as a trial run. “I feel good about it … and we’re going to see how it goes.”

Since March the nonprofit has had a drive-up service for its Madison Heights warehouse food distribution program.

The move to drive-up service allowed the nonprofit to continue assisting residents but it prevented clients from selecting their preferred groceries from a variety of canned goods, frozen foods, meats, vegetables and fruits normally offered inside the warehouse.

Penny Brignac, who has relied on the nonprofit for many of her meals during the pandemic, said she was overjoyed to step inside the warehouse after four months of being restricted to her car. She said she was eternally grateful to the nonprofit for lifting the stress associated with shopping on a tight budget.