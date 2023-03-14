A Nelson County man was taken into custody after the Amherst County Sheriff's Office recovered more than 250 grams of methamphetamine during a drug search warrant.

On Monday, deputies with the sheriff's offices of Amherst, Nelson and Campbell counties and agents with the Central Virginia Drug & Gang Task Force initiated surveillance in the vicinity of the 600 block of North Coolwell Road in Amherst County in reference to felony warrants on Leslie Edward Bishop, of Nelson County, a news release from the Amherst sheriff's office said.

At about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Bishop exited a camper at the home and was arrested. Bishop is charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of meth, possession of cocaine and possessing a firearm/ammunition as a convicted felon.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of 265 grams of meth and $2,760.

Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar encourages county residents to report illegal activity on the Drug Hotline at (434) 946-7585.

— Justin Faulconer