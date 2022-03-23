Nelson supervisors continue debating proposed joint agricultural facility with Amherst

Nelson County officials continue to spar over a proposed joint Amherst-Nelson County Agriculture Center targeted for 300 acres of land in Amherst just south of the Nelson line on U.S. 29.

Nelson County Administrator Carter recently told the county’s board of supervisors an updated assessment of the land to include water, geotechnical, environmental and soil surveys, would increase the original $59,300 cost of the survey, to be split between Nelson and Amherst, from an approximate $146,000 to $170,000.

“So the question is, are you comfortable with doing that and sharing it with Amherst?” Carter asked the board.

“I think the scope of this study has room to be scaled back,” Nelson Supervisor David Parr said. He added he was in favor of reducing the scope of the survey to a water assessment.

Nelson Supervisor Ernie Reed said he is not in favor of continuing any county contribution to the project. The Nelson board has taken several split 3-2 votes on moving a study forward, with Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton also voicing opposition.

“How is Amherst in so much better of a position to benefit from the project than Nelson?” Parr asked Reed. “Let’s just say that the project was two miles further north and it was on our side of the river.”

“We have no proposal to do something like this in Nelson County and if we did, we’d have to look at it,” Reed said.

Reed said he opposes proposed ag center because it would reduce Nelson’s ability to fund other projects in the county.

“If you were coming to me to ask about whether we should commit money to the ag center or the schools, it’s a no-brainer to fund the schools. If it was a question of doing virtually anything in Nelson County, I would probably be in favor of doing it instead of doing it in Amherst,” Reed said.

The board did not reach a consensus on whether to increase funding for the study beyond the current balance of $49,678. Chair Jesse Rutherford instructed county staff to contact Amherst County staff and report the board is willing to pay only up to $49,678 for a survey of the land.