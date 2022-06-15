New Amherst town ordinance requires skateboarders to yield to pedestrians on sidewalks

After lengthy debate, Amherst Town Council on June 8 adopted a new ordinance that requires skateboarders and cyclists to yield to pedestrians on sidewalks and not disrupt businesses.

The 4-1 vote, with Councilor Sharon Turner opposed, came after a failed vote on another proposed ordinance that would revise the town’s previous prohibition on bicycles and skateboard use on sidewalks that Eric Lansing, the town’s attorney, said was unenforceable because it did not align with state code.

The new ordinance in effect replaces the ordinance that prohibited skateboard and bicycle use on sidewalks entirely.

Turner was the only council member to support the ordinance to revise the prohibition to align with state code by changing a criminal offense with a $250 fine to a $50 civil penalty and limit the prohibition to within the Central Business District in downtown Amherst only. The town’s previous ordinance was not being enforced because signs weren’t up alerting the public of the prohibition in effect on skateboard use on sidewalks, Lansing said.

The new ordinance requiring skateboarders and cyclists to yield to pedestrians on sidewalks and not disrupt businesses is in effect throughout the entire town limits, Lansing said.

A public hearing on the topic of skateboard use drew comments from roughly 10 residents. Some said they did not consider skateboarding in town an issue or nuisance and the prohibition sends a message the town is not friendly to families and children.

Some speakers also said they are concerned with the safety of skateboarders and feel a more suitable location, such as a skate park, is more ideal for accommodating that activity rather than downtown streets and sidewalks. Another common theme raised was forcing youth off the sidewalks and into the street would put them more in harm’s way.

Angela Sundaramurthy, an Amherst resident, told council she has observed citizens riding bikes and skateboards in town and in most cases they frequent local businesses for snacks and beverages. Prohibiting them from using sidewalks discourages families and youth from visiting the town, in effect hurting those businesses, she said.

“I hope you agree with me that banning bicycles and skateboards on the sidewalks might be a little safer for people who walk but will displace everyone else into the streets, increasing the likelihood that someone will be hit by a motor vehicle,” Sundaramurthy said. “We desire the town full of life. I do not believe posting signs that deter and threaten our citizens with fines is the best way to fill a town with life and vibrancy.”

She said Amherst is like a ghost town after 5 p.m. and the prohibition on sidewalks is redundant, uncouth and unfair.

Former council member and downtown business owner Rachel Thompson said she has observed skateboarders and as far as she’s seen there have been instances of not respecting businesses.

“I’ve seen skateboards fly out into traffic,” said Thompson. “I’ve been almost been run over by skateboarders. I agree there’s not a whole lot for youth to do but skateboarders themselves are not safe and tend to not appreciate when you ask them to stop.”

Thompson said South Main Street where many businesses are is not the place for skateboarding and she hopes the ban can remain in the central business district.

Tim Ware, owner of Ware’s Antiques on South Main Street, disagreed. He said he thinks having a ban on skateboard use on sidewalks is uncalled for.

“I want the sidewalks full of people, full of skateboarders, full of bicycles, full of anybody,” said Ware. “I’m trying to stay in business.”

He said the ban puts families and children in harm’s way. Ware added he looked for a month to spot a skateboarder and couldn’t find one.

“We don’t have a problem and you’re looking for a solution,” Ware said. “I find it totally ridiculous.”

Ware said the prohibition on sidewalks is “unhealthy, self-serving and embarrassing.”

“You’re picking on kids,” Ware said to council. “That’s what you’re doing.”

Amherst resident Sam Soghor said youth have virtually nothing to do in Amherst and he considers skateboarding downtown a “non-issue” and he believes town officials have wasted time and resources on the matter.

Turner, who runs on business on South Main Street, has complained about skateboard use on a few occasions in the past seven months.

“I understand that there are people who believe there is no issue and for them that may be the case,” Turner said. “However, that is not true for all. I truly believe this is a safety issue for all but specifically for the skateboarders. I really don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

Councilor Ken Watts said he heard good arguments on both sides of the issue but agreed with not having a full prohibition on sidewalks after hearing from the public while noting business owners have full authority to control their lots and request people to leave when issues arise.

“I’m a full believer in democracy. What I’ve heard tonight, the vast majority do not want this ordinance,” Watts said, referring to the prohibition on sidewalks for skateboarders.

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said she was torn because she wants to bring an ordinance on the town books into alignment with state code.

“Outside of that, I get nervous because I too am a lover of freedom,” said Carton. “We live in a great country, we have a great town, we have freedoms here, it’s beautiful…it really it is everyone’s responsibility to be safe unto themselves and make wise choices.”

She said she has told her sons who skateboard to stay off sidewalks.

Councilor Andrá Higginbotham said he thinks the town should strive to be family friendly and a ban on skateboard use is a bad look for Amherst.

“I don’t see skateboarding as being a problem in this town at all,” Higginbotham said. “I love seeing the skateboarders. They really bring life to this town. It’s good to see youth on the sidewalks.”

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle urged any business owner with an issue on skateboard use to contact the town to make their concerns known so staff can address it.

“I think the council made a very responsible and well thought out decision and I am total agreement with it,” he said.

Carton said the public feedback was helpful in guiding council to its decision.

“It’s hard to do this job without knowing what the people want,” Carton said.

Carton said she wants a skate park for youth but the town has limited funds and she isn’t aware of much available property for such a venue.

“If you see something within town limits you think is available, come and tell us,” Carton said to the public. “We need help. We can’t do everything. We need to hear from you guys.”

Higginbotham said the town actively is looking for property for the purpose of bringing more recreation to the town, including a possible skate park.

“We do care,” he said.

Town to seek appeal of county’s OK of event venue, retreat

Council unanimously voted to direct town staff to take the rare step of appealing a recent approval of a special exception permit by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on a property near town limits. The town will appeal to the Amherst County Board of Zoning Appeals on a permit for special events and wedding venue, short-term rentals and hunting and fishing retreat at Kenmore Farm, a property on Kenmore Road just outside town limits.

The board of supervisors during its May meeting approved multiple special exception requests for those uses on a 47-acre parcel owned by Clara Blanchard Trust, which has a single-family dwelling, four units near that dwelling, a main house with two units and a neighboring structure and a lake with another two units.

Kenmore Farm, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015, has a circa-1856 brick antebellum Greek Revival farmhouse that serves as the centerpiece of the entire property of more than 130 acres. Wilson Blanchard, the applicant for the project, has said the property formerly was used as a preparatory school for college students has been in his family for five generations.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said there are questions with the project’s impacts on the town’s water system and the surrounding community. Tuggle said the town’s concern is the project is too “wide open” and has potential to tax town staff if issues arise.

Town officials said the town government should have been contacted during the county’s review process. Tuggle said appealing the matter as a means of addressing the town’s concerns is town government doing its due diligence on the matter.

“We need to open a dialogue,” Watts said of seeking an appeal.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.