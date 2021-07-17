New cigarette tax approved in town of Amherst

Morgan said she and Jane Irby, the county’s commissioner of the revenue, have corresponded regularly on the new tax for each jurisdiction.

“It’s a learning process for both of us,” Morgan said. “It’s not easy and it’s time consuming.”

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle, who doesn’t vote unless to serve as a tie-breaker, said he believes a 22-cent tax rate for cigarettes is fair. Council passed that rate on a 3-0 vote with members Ken Watts and Kenneth Bunch absent.

“I don’t like having a tax period,” Councilor Janice Wheaton said. “I don’t think it’s necessary.”

She said while other localities use a tax on cigarettes as a political means of generating revenue, he hopes the council won’t bump it up in future years.

“I am not in favor of taxing the citizens,” Councilor Sharon Turner said. “However, they are going to be taxed regardless, whether the county taxes them or the town taxes them. Since it’s in the town I think we should see those funds to turn around and use for the citizens of the town.”

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said she never liked the idea of the tax to begin with and has made that well known.