New community sign installed in Lowesville

A new community sign recently was installed in Lowesville as part of Amherst County officials’ efforts to promote various areas of the county.

The sign’s design was the joint effort of the Lowesville Community Group, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and the county’s department of community development, according to a news release from the county. McBride Signs produced the sign.

The fisherman’s design is a reflection of the area’s lakes and active fishing community, while the mountain illustrates the Lowesville area’s scenery. The sign is located just before the intersection of Lowesville Road and Woodson Road.

“The Board hopes that the new sign is the first of many highlighting different geographical communities within Amherst County,” the release said. “Each sign will reflect a defining feature of the area.”

— Justin Faulconer

