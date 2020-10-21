New dog grooming operation planned in Amherst County

A new dog grooming business is planned in a structure on Horseshoe Creek Road in northern Amherst County.

A special exception request to allow the operation on agricultural-zoned land near Turkey Mountain Road received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s recommendation for approval during an Oct. 15 meeting.

Patricia Kruschwitz, the property owner, wrote in an application to the county the dog grooming business on the 3-acre parcel would not affect adjacent properties because dogs will be indoors. No boarding of dogs will occur there, she wrote.

“I will be providing a service to the community while earning an income for my family,” Kruschwitz wrote. “It will help rural dog owners to have somewhere to bring their dogs.”

The grooming business would take place in an existing building surrounding by a fence and a parking area. Kruschwitz received county approval in 2007 to operate a petting farm on the site, which includes a commercial entrance.

The commission also recommended approval of a special exception to allow for a short-term tourist rental of a dwelling at 916 North Fork Road.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is set to take up the pair of special exception requests in November.