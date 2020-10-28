New Dollar General opens in Elon

Dollar General announced its newly constructed store in the Elon village area recently opened its doors.

The store located at 2515 Elon Road is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need, according to a news release from the company. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part-time employees across its stores, distribution and private fleet networks.

The Amherst County Planning Commission approved a site plan for the project in January. The commission voted 4-2 to approve the plan that called for a 9,100-square-foot building on an 1.6-acre site zoned Village district, a process that did not require a public hearing.

Commissioners Jim Thompson and Michael Bryant, who voted against the site plan, cited traffic concerns and the potential effect the new store could have on existing stores in the village in opposing the site plan. The project was allowed by-right, which did not call for a public hearing on further review by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which drew public criticism from a county resident during a following board meeting.

The new store is the fourth Dollar General in the county, joining two along U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights and a store in the town of Amherst.

— From staff reports