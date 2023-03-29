The Amherst County Public Safety department is planning development of a new fire and rescue training facility on Industrial Park Drive in Amherst, a structure and site county officials hailed as more efficient and better suited for the county’s needs.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on March 21 voted to give permission to public safety to use the county-owned property for the new facility and authorize spending up to $325,000 from the Amherst County Emergency Services Council’s capital budget.

Bradley Beam, the county’s public safety director, said the project is an exciting one for his department and the fire and emergency medical services (EMS) community in Amherst.

“One thing that’s really plagued our volunteers and public safety staff from a training aspect is we’ve always been required to go to Lynchburg to the regional training center to conduct live fire training,” Beam said.

That regional center in Lynchburg is quite a distance for some to go and conducting fire and rescue training in Amherst is a more suitable solution, Beam said. The 82-acre site on Industrial Park Drive currently only hosts a driveway for a cellular tower and the land is mostly undeveloped, according to Beam and county documents.

The site is located adjacent to the Town of Amherst Police Department’s firing range and is a good location for the new facility, Beam said.

“This is a generational change for fire and EMS in Amherst County,” Beam said. “This change and the development of this property will long outlast me and probably most of the folks that are with us tonight who volunteer or work in this county by allowing us to do training in the county.”

The county’s volunteer fire and rescue departments are highly supportive of the project, Beam said.

“This facility will allow us to do everything we need to do with fire training and not leave the county,” Beam said. “That’s never been done before.”

The new facility will allow fire and emergency paid workers and volunteers to interpret smoke patterns, attack fires and conduct rescue and response operations involving ladders, Beam said.

“The fire service is evolving every day,” Beam said. “It’s becoming science-based.”

The facility is estimated to cost more than a half million dollars and community donations are supporting the project, including services such as electrical, concrete, site work and crane operations, Beam said.

“The sense of community is what I love here,” Beam told supervisors of support among Amherst residents and stakeholders.

The three-story facility is planned on an acre that would be cleared, Beam said.

“We’re grateful for whatever we can get there,” Beam said.

Each county volunteer fire department and public safety will have two voting members on the design and development team for the project, according to staff report on the project. Beam also said there is potential for neighboring localities such as Nelson County to use the training facility.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker thanked Beam and the EMS community for volunteering their time and efforts toward the project.

Board member Jimmy Ayers also spoke on the many benefits the new facility will bring.

“It definitely will be an asset to our community and Central Virginia as a whole,” Ayers said. “In fire, law enforcement and EMS you can never get enough training to protect yourselves and others.”

Ayers said he looks forward to the project’s completion and EMS workers and firefighters, paid and volunteer, benefiting from it.

“...I think it would help greatly with the volunteer firefighters — having a facility there to work with themselves, and paid staff, to make themselves better,” Ayers said. “We’re very blessed in this community to still be served by the volunteer fire side and they are to be commended for the dedication and volunteerism that we just don’t see much of anymore. But I’m firm to say here in Amherst County we’ve got a great group of men and women in departments who take care of us and they do it for basically nothing. The least we can do as a community is provide them with a training facility they can be proud of and we be proud of them.”

Tom Martin, the board’s chair and volunteer chief of the Amherst Fire Department, said the project has been talked about for many years.

“I will say that having to go to Lynchburg every time is very difficult,” Martin said. “You’re taking trucks out of service. Being able to train here in our locality is just phenomenal.”

Having a facility in Amherst will allow county EMS and fire workers to train together more often, Martin said.

“I appreciate all the work that you have done,” Martin said to Beam. “I think this is a big step for the future of fire service in Amherst County.”

