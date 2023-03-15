Construction is planned to begin this year on a 45,000-square-foot multi-tenant building for technology-based industries within the Amelon Commerce Center in Madison Heights.

Andrew Proctor, chair of the board of directors of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, reported on the project and other initiatives the EDA is working on during the county board of supervisors’ March 7 meeting.

The EDA was awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to build the new multi-tenant building, a project expected to create 45 jobs, retain two dozen jobs and generate $3.25 million in private investment, Proctor reported.

“This has been a dream of the EDA for many years, actually,” Proctor said of the facility.

He said there could be as many as four sections in the building and the EDA is getting closer to sending out for construction bids. Design and engineering have been completed and the EDA’s first $1.25 million economic development bond to finance the new building has been closed on, according to the report.

“We’re crossing our fingers because we know construction costs have gone up again but we will do the best we can and handle that challenge when it comes, if it comes,” Proctor said.

Proctor thanked supervisors for their investments in the EDA’s ongoing efforts.

“It’s really cool to see what is going on in Amherst County,” Proctor said. “We really focus on existing businesses and bringing in new businesses. That’s really at the core of our goal. We want to grow those, we want to help develop, because those will bring in new high paying-jobs and we want to create a stable and diverse tax base.”

Grading is underway on the Amelon center’s Lot 4, the largest lot in the industrial park with capacity for a 200,000-square-foot building, the report shows. The EDA received a $225,000 state GO Virginia grant with a match from the authority for that endeavor.

“The good news is we’re starting to fill up the commerce center,” Proctor said. “The challenge is: Where do we go after that? We’re working on that... We definitely want to stay ahead of the game because hopefully we can build these up and have the challenge of needing a new spot for more businesses.”

The EDA also assisted four companies with expansion and new project developments in the center.

Frank Good Builders has purchased a lot in the center to build a 10,200-square-foot headquarters and warehouse ranging from $1.5 million to $2 million.

“They see the county as an area of growth for them and their business, which I think is also good for our economic development in the county, in addition to them moving into this lot,” Proctor said.

Summers & Sons Inc./T.R.U. Ball, a company that produces machinery and archery products close to the Virginia 130 and U.S. 29 intersection, also has announced expansion plans to purchase a lot in the center and construct a 24,518-square-foot corporate headquarters and assembly building, Proctor said.

Integrated Technologies Group also has purchased a building in the park it has leased from the EDA in recent years, he said.

The EDA was awarded a $322,071 Virginia Business Readiness Sites Program grant for the Dillard site, a tract of more than 500 acres located in close proximity to Dillard Road and Virginia 130 in Madison Heights. The authority has funded a match of $161,029 toward the goal of getting it in a position to be operational in 18 months.

The two Dillard tract lots could land manufacturing projects with buildings of 1.2 million square feet and 420,000 square feet, according to the presentation.

Proctor said the Dillard property is about getting larger tracts of developed land available at the state level in attracting industry and business opportunities.

“We want to be on the short part of that list. We want them to see Amherst County first,” Proctor said. “This could be roughly 2,000 jobs between the two lots.”

The Lynchburg region has lost on major opportunities to other states because of a lack of available properties, Proctor said.

“We want to start winning these,” Proctor said of such opportunities. “That’s why we’re focused on this particular site.”

The EDA also has continued to work with education and workforce development partners to expand the “talent pipeline” of prospective employees, including a career and technical education (CTE) coach to assist Amherst County Public Schools students in understanding CTE career fields.

“We’re trying to keep that talent here,” Proctor said.

Proctor also emphasized the EDA’s involvement in regional efforts to redevelop the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights, noting its importance to the county and Lynchburg area.

“We certainly appreciate the work you do for the county,” Tom Martin, the board of supervisors’ chair, said to the EDA.