New playground installed at Mill Creek Lake Park

The Amherst County Public Works Department has recently installed a playground at Mill Creek Lake Park.
The playground is a Registered National Demonstration Site through PlayCore and includes a sign with a scannable QR code visitors can use to provide feedback, according to a news release from the county.
“This research will help Amherst determine what features citizens would like to see at other playgrounds and provide the manufacturer with data about what users would like to see in future designs,” the release said.
This project is part of an ongoing effort to improve Mill Creek Lake Park in northwestern Amherst County and provide activities for all ages.
“PlayCore believes play and recreation improve the quality of life for communities and are essential for society to be healthy and happy,” the release said.