New recreation, tourism director looks to create opportunities for Amherst

Several months into his position as Amherst County’s director of recreation, tourism and cultural development, Patrick Nalley is steering a department getting back on its feet with programming amid COVID-19.

Nalley, a Kentucky native, started in February, a month after Sara Lu Christian, director of recreation and parks, retired after 32 years. The department’s title was adjusted to reflect Nalleys programmatic role and responsibilities, the county said in announcing his hire.

Nalley recently moved to Virginia with his wife and infant daughter from Portland, Oregon, because he said he didn’t want his family to remain in a stressful environment. In Portland he worked at an aquatic center with about 100 employees, which he described as the largest facility of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.

COVID-19 was a major reason for moving to the East Coast, he said. “If they called me and laid me off, I would have said ‘I totally get it,’” Nalley said of the job situation in Portland.

His wife landed a job in the Richmond area, where the family lives, and he said he is enjoying getting to know Amherst. He said he feels lucky to join the Amherst government team and is working on a plan for community surveys and engaging the public.