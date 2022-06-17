Newly appointed Superintendent Wells pushing 'Team Amherst' mindset for division

Three decades after first stepping into an Amherst County classroom to teach, William Wells signed the contract Thursday to become the county school division’s new superintendent.

Wells, a lifetime county resident who began his educational career as a social studies teacher at the then-Monroe Alternative School in 1993, has served the past four years as assistant superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools.

The Amherst County School Board previously announced Wells would succeed Rob Arnold, who is retiring at the end of this month after four years at the helm of the Amherst division, but made it official Thursday with a vote during a special called meeting. Wells' contract term is from July 1 to June 2026.

“He has a lifelong history with Amherst County as well as dedication to our ,” Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said before reading Wells’ career accomplishments during the meeting.

Wells has spent his entire educational career in Amherst County. In 1995, he began teaching at Amherst County High School, where later became assistant principal in 2004 for an 8-year stint. He served two years as principal of Monelison Middle School and took over as the high school’s principal in 2014 before becoming assistant superintendent four years later.

He was director of career and technical education at the high school from 2010 to 2012. As assistant superintendent, he oversaw maintenance, transportation services, assisted with the division’s capital improvement plan and coordinated with division safety teams, Thompson said.

Wells also coached track and field, wrestling and football from 1993 to 2002, she said. Thompson also mentioned Wells’ extensive military service, including serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom from Mother Day’s 2005 to September 2006 where he was part of a military transition team advising an Iraqi army battalion.

Wells thanked the board for selecting him and said his looks forward to leading the division of roughly 4,000 students. He thanked the wide range of educators and coaches who supported him in his career and gave special thanks to his father, wife Karen and three children, all seated behind during the ceremony and his son listening in via phone while out of the country, for their sacrifices in allowing him to serve his country and county for the greater good.

He also addressed how rough the past year has been for him personally, as his wife has battled through breast cancer and is now cancer-free, his son’s deployment to Baghdad, Iraq, and his mother’s death earlier this year.

“I thank everyone for their support and understanding and seeing me and my family through these challenges,” Wells said.

Moving forward he said the division’s educators must focus on doing what’s best for the students.

“Hopefully the pandemic is behind us and we can once again focus on assuring all students receive quality instruction and get the supports they need to be successful,” Wells said. “Our teachers and staff have been going above and beyond since March 2020. “But now we need to shift from the pandemic mindset and get back to the basics of strong quality instruction.

Wells said the division also must work to ensure schools are welcoming to all staff, students and families.

“It’s imperative that we develop a sense of family and belonging within our classrooms, our schools and our entire school division,” Wells said. “We are going to use the phrase ‘Team Amherst.’ This is a Team Amherst approach. We’re all on the same team and it will take all of us, including the schools, the families and community, to get us where we need to be.

We have some ground to make up and work to do but I know if we all pull together and work toward common goals we can assure the students of Amherst County Public Schools are life and career ready upon graduation.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.