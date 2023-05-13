Amherst County’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, including a $2.5 million funding boost to the county’s public schools division and a 7% pay raise for county employees, received the board of supervisors’ approval Monday.

The budget’s general fund of $56.2 million is more than $5 million over the current budget, an increase of 11.5%. For the first time in six years, the local contribution to Amherst County Public Schools jumped from $13.9 million to more than $16 million, a hike of 18%.

Included in the budget is a new position for the public works department at a cost just exceeding $78,000 that County Administrator Jeremy Bryant has said would be used to solely focus on cleanup and beautification efforts on the U.S. 29 Business corridor and other roads.

“I kind of have a little heartburn about that position,” Supervisor David Pugh said at the special called May 8 meeting. “I don’t know if it will do what we think it’s going to do.”

Pugh commended the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for recent cleanup efforts on the roadways and said he feels better coordination with the county going forward will help alleviate some of the litter concerns. He said a community trash pickup day, which county employees could participate in, also could be enacted as an alternative to hiring a new position that will be recurring in future years.

“If we don’t get the people on board in the community we will always have a trash problem,” Pugh said.

Pugh said he feels the money for that position is better spent elsewhere and the board will soon be discussing two new potential positions for the county landfill not in the 2023-24 budget. He noted the county’s revenue over expenditures in the new budget is $66,000 and he doesn’t want to go into the county’s unobligated reserve fund for the potential landfill measure.

“That’s a really tight budget,” Pugh said. “I’m really concerned about that … The budget is $5 million more this year than last year. Next year we’re going to be in a really tight situation.”

Taxes, mostly real property and personal property, make up the majority of the county’s revenue. The real estate rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value remained level and personal property included a 20% reduction to alleviate the effects of inflated values to vehicles and motorcycles, which according to the county returned $2.7 million to residents.

A tax on cigarettes yielded $400,000 in revenue, the meals tax generated $1.3 million, the lodging tax brought in $140,000 and $4.3 million in sales and use taxes also came into the county’s coffers. The county’s total budgeted operations for fiscal year 2024 are $37.6 million with $18.6 million in transfers. The solid waste fund effective July 1 is $2 million.

Two new dispatcher positions at a combined cost of $107,200 also are included, along with just more than $16,600 for part-time attendants at Mill Creek Lake Park in northern Amherst County.

“We’ve seen an incredible increase of attendance at Mill Creek Park because of all the great things the county has put there, such as the swing jump, the beach and other features,” Bryant said.

Significant items in the budget include a $250,000 increase for the local jail and juvenile detention, a $250,000 hike in fuel costs, $350,000 more in health insurance — a 17% increase — and $1.1 million to cover the 7% pay raise.

“You have been very generous to our employees and our employees thank you,” Bryant told supervisors of the pay raise. “It brings our employees’ cost of living to market.”

The county’s reserves are more than $5.7 million moving into the new fiscal year, Bryant said. More than 50% of spending in the budget is for two areas: 29% in public education and 24% toward public safety. The new budget also provides for a fourth medic unit to the serve the county.

The capital improvement projects plan is $1.6 million and consists of 16 projects, including a new sidewalk, a new access road and basketball court upgrades at the Coolwell Recreation Center, a master plan for the parks and recreation departments, and a few equipment and vehicle purchases, among others.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, commended county staff for the work done to balance figures. He said the budget process in recent months was fairly pleasant compared to others in past years.

“I think it’s taking care of staff, it’s adding dispatchers, the fact that we are getting into an annual medic unit replacement schedule ... we have the right people in the right seats helping to move this county forward,” Martin said.