Legislation proposed by Sen. Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg) in the Virginia General Assembly could pave the way for a 90-bed nursing home facility on the campus of the shuttered Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County.

Newman is sponsoring Senate Bill 1452, which directs the state health commissioner to accept and review applications and issue a certificate of public need for a new 90-bed nursing home, provided such a facility is located on the property of the former CVTC site in Madison Heights. The bill's language cites "unique and extenuating circumstances" of the potential nursing home and states 90 beds may be transferred by the commonwealth upon sale of the property.

The bill cleared the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday and Newman said it will head to the House floor for a vote.

CVTC, a state-owned campus that for more than a century operated as a facility for people with disabilities and medical needs, closed in 2020.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance has backed a master plan for redevelopment on the CVTC site of more than 300 acres near the James River. The plan, which in April 2022 was presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, outlines the potential for a mix of commercial, industrial and residential development options, including reuse of some of the site’s buildings for economic development.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Newman said the vast majority of just more than 90 buildings on the site need to be torn down and that endeavor will cost an "enormous amount of money." Newman said the Virginia Department of General Services has informed him the current value of the property is $12 million in the negative.

"It's hard to sell something that has negative value," Newman said.

The legislation Newman proposes includes a budget amendment that puts $6 million toward the negative balance. Another $6 million also is planned to go toward the nursing home potential in several of the newer buildings on site, referred to as Lower Rapidan, that Newman said are essentially already set up to be an assisted living or nursing home-type operation.

Newman said the 90 nursing beds fill a desperate need for the Lynchburg region. The state would take ownership of those beds initially with the intent to transfer the facility to a private-sector entity.

The newer buildings are isolated on nearly four acres, he said. The nursing home facility plan would marry up with other development plans for the overall property and a mix of potential uses that could bring a town center feel to the campus as part of the master plan's vision.

"The Alliance plan, which I like, could continue to go forward," Newman said.

Newman said his discussion with the Senate Finance Committee, on which he serves, that if the commonwealth does not take proactive steps it will be faced with paying tens of millions of dollars to tear down the buildings. The measure is a way to get a portion of the property into private-sector hands and better position site for redevelopment, according to Newman.

In December, Newman announced the state paid off $19 million in outstanding debt on the Lower Rapidan buildings at CVTC.

Amherst County officials have said it is crucial for the CVTC site, which at one time was the county's largest employer, to not become a permanent ghost town. The region needs the property to thrive again as an economic engine, Lynchburg area stakeholders have said.

"The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County continues to support the Central Virginia Training Center master redevelopment plan to bring jobs and economic activity back to site," Victoria Hanson, executive director of the EDA, said Wednesday. "Senator Newman’s continued support of CVTC’s redevelopment by making the site more marketable is very appreciated."