Nine cases of COVID-19 reported in Amherst schools over five-day span

Amherst Elementary School

Amherst Elementary School in Amherst, Virginia.

 Kendall Warner/The New era-progress

Amherst County Public Schools reported this week that nine individuals had tested positive for COVID-19. 

The cases included one each at Amherst Elementary School, the division's school administration office and the transportation department, two at Amherst Middle School and four at Amherst County High School, according to three separate announcements from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29. All schools are remaining open for in-person instruction while contact tracing and quarantine procedures are in place. 

Amherst County had 2,350 cases of COVID-19, 58 hospitalizations and 11 deaths as of Jan. 29, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website. 

