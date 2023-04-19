The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff E.W. Viar Jr. are challenging the Amherst community to take the “No Love for Litter” pledge.
Residents and their families are asked to help keep the county and commonwealth of Virginia beautiful and clean on April 21 in observation of Earth Day. A cleanup event also will be held that day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at U.S. 29 Business and Possum Island Road with a meeting location at Riverdge Park in Madison Heights, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
For more information contact Master Deputy S.W. Martin at (434) 946-9381 or email him at swmartin@amherstsheriff.org.
Also this weekend, Amherst County Recreation & Tourism presents a free “Concert in the Park” event at 3 p.m. April 22. The event at the Coolwell Park Amphitheater features the Liberty University Trombone Ensemble and the Amherst County High School Sax Ensemble. A food truck, vendors will be on hand.
— From Staff Reports