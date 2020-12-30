No shortage of non-COVID-19 stories this year in Amherst

Looking back on 2020 undoubtedly will conjure up enough memories of COVID-19 to last a lifetime.
The social distancing, masks, prolonged unemployment for some, major disruptions and fiscal challenges for local businesses and drive-through events are experiences no one would have predicted around this time a year ago.
While everyday life in Amherst County was upended this year, other stories beyond the raging pandemic made news in 2020. The following is a collection of those headlines.
1. Central Virginia Training Center closes, marks end of era In early April the last resident of the Central Virginia Training Center was relocated from the Madison Heights medical facility, marking the end of an area. For more than a century, the state-operated campus drew many residents and employees to Amherst County. The longtime largest employer in the county prior to its downsizing, the closure left major ripple effects in lost economic activity for the region and the county’s overall population.
Lynchburg-area government and business officials are working to have the site redeveloped. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held a week of community input sessions on laying out a vision for a future development on the roughly 350-acre campus.
2. Amherst Police Department moves into new station In early 2020, the Town of Amherst Police Department took a short but sweet move across the street from the town hall building on South Main Street to its new headquarters on West Court Street. The new station in the former Charlie’s Chicken restaurant, which received extensive renovations, gives the department much needed space and a sense of pride in having a home to call its own.
“The morale is through the roof,” Chief Bobby Shiflett said of the facility.
3. Board approves contract for transfer station in Madison HeightsIn January the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved a $2 million contract for construction of a new transfer station on the site of the current landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights. The new station will allow public works crews to process and haul waste in and out of the center to a location outside of the county while the landfill is slated for closure. Several county officials have said they believe the switch to a transfer station is more cost effective and provides less of a liability for the county in terms of waste disposal operations.
4. A family, a mill and 100 years of history in Amherst County Brightwell’s Mill in Madison Heights marked an important milestone this year: 100 years of family ownership. The architectural jewel where the family history is literally displayed on the walls is as peaceful a setting as one will see in the county. The pandemic prevented a celebration gathering of community residents celebrating the achievement. If not for the safety risk, the mill’s grounds that normally draw large crowds during Christmas open house events likely would have filled.
5. County opts against imposing tax increase Prior to COVID-19’s grip on the local economy, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors had publicly stated its intention to proceed with a tax increase of at least 4 cents per $100 of real estate value. The budget talks in the first quarter of the year presented many challenges for the county, mainly keeping pace with inflation and planning for future spending while adequately compensating employees. The board backed off the tax increase shortly after the pandemic was declared and approved a budget with a 2% raise for employees and bumping starting salaries for law enforcement and public safety up to $40,000 a year, which county officials said is crucial in those positions remaining competitive with other localities.
While the county steered clear of a real estate tax hike, the board in the fall approved a new cigarette tax for the county. The 27-cent tax per pack is estimated to yield $1 million annually for the county in future budgets, according to the county’s projections.
6. Town of Amherst official injured in accident, recoversMidway through her third year as town manager in Amherst, Sara Carter suffered an injury while motorbiking in the George Washington National Forest in early July. While she was out Amherst Town Council tapped retired Lynchburg City Manager Kimball Payne to serve the role on an interim basis during Carter’s recovery. Carter resumed her post three months later.
7. Coalition of a Cleaner County group formsAfter Amherst County officials formally declared a “war on trash” and publicly denounced the constant presence of litter on roadways across the county, a group known as the Coalition for a Cleaner County formed. Along with trash pickup days, the goal is to foster an overall sense of pride in the county’s natural beauty.
8. Amherst supervisors deny cell tower requestIn July, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to deny a request from Verizon Wireless to construct an 195-foot-tall tower on Phyllis Lea Drive in the Elon area. While supervisors vocally support the company’s effort of improving cellular and wireless coverage, the majority of the board said they feel a site that doesn’t impede local residents’ scenic views should be pursued. The board in January 2016 halted a similar request for a tower near Elon Elementary School.
9. VCCA buys Mt. San Angelo facility from Sweet Briar CollegeThe Virginia Center for the Creative Arts purchased the Mt. San Angelo estate, the home for the organization’s artist residency program, from Sweet Briar College this summer. The purchase, at about $2.5 million, includes 410 acres and all the buildings on the property in close proximity to Sweet Briar just off U.S. 29 Business in Amherst.
10. Madison Heights improvements focus of town hall In February a public meeting was held at Monelison Middle School to draw input from citizens on improvements for Madison Heights. Amherst County is pursuing a master plan for the Madison Heights community with a goal of attracting future growth and development.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the goal is to draw more growth across the James River from Lynchburg and Forest.
“It’s a culture change,” Rodgers said.
Honorable mentions1. ‘Overdue Brew’ a tasteful addition to Amherst high school’s library
A pre-COVID-19 favorite, it was a pleasure checking out this new student-run coffee shop at Amherst County High School. I’m not a coffee drinker, but I understand the need. A fun assignment and the hot chocolate was delicious.
2. Amherst graduate hopeful four years after surviving car wreck
One of the most memorable interviews of the year was Yesenia Hernandez. The 2020 graduate of Amherst County High School has an especially uplifting story of survival and overcoming injuries from an October 2016 car wreck. ACHS Principal Derrick Brown said it best: “Yesenia is the definition of resiliency and kindness.” Best wishes for a bright future.
3. Crowd marches for social justice in Amherst
The “Liberty and Justice For All” march in downtown Amherst on July 18 was an important event to cover in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. It’s not every day marching is seen on the streets of Amherst. “Love is so much stronger than hate,” said Russell Lee, a Madison Heights pastor, a memorable quote from the evening.
4. Amherst VFW Post welcomes first woman member
Another memorable interview this year was Stephanie Gerber, a Colorado native who moved to Amherst recently.
She is the first woman, and hopefully not the last, to join the Amherst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9877.
A welcome addition.
5. Officials tour renovations to former school, old mill
I enjoyed touring the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights in the height of renovation to become “The Westie,” a complex of market-rate apartments, on two occasions this year. I’ve written much about this landmark for years and walking through it was a neat experience.
It also was neat in September to get a walk-through of Camp Trapezium, a brewery and restaurant in the works in the former Amherst Milling Co. in Amherst.
That’s a neat building next to the railroad tracks on Union Hill Road.
Waukeshaw Development Inc., the company steering both projects, has showcased a lot of major work in 2020 and has given the community much to look forward to.