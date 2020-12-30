No shortage of non-COVID-19 stories this year in Amherst

“The morale is through the roof,” Chief Bobby Shiflett said of the facility.

3. Board approves contract for transfer station in Madison HeightsIn January the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved a $2 million contract for construction of a new transfer station on the site of the current landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights. The new station will allow public works crews to process and haul waste in and out of the center to a location outside of the county while the landfill is slated for closure. Several county officials have said they believe the switch to a transfer station is more cost effective and provides less of a liability for the county in terms of waste disposal operations.

4. A family, a mill and 100 years of history in Amherst County Brightwell’s Mill in Madison Heights marked an important milestone this year: 100 years of family ownership. The architectural jewel where the family history is literally displayed on the walls is as peaceful a setting as one will see in the county. The pandemic prevented a celebration gathering of community residents celebrating the achievement. If not for the safety risk, the mill’s grounds that normally draw large crowds during Christmas open house events likely would have filled.