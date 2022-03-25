No suspect yet identified in fatal Madison Heights shooting

Nearly a week after a Madison Heights shooting left a Lynchburg woman dead and four other people injured, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has not located any suspects, according to Sheriff E.W. Viar.

The sheriff's office has very few leads in the shooting that occurred during a gathering at 351 Old Wright Shop Road at about 1:47 a.m. March 19, Viar said Friday.

T’Khira Monique Browley, 21, was shot and killed, authorities have said. She died at the scene.

Viar said the gathering on Old Wright Shop Road was wrapping up when the shooting took place.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the back and is recovering in the hospital, Viar said. Another man, 30, was shot in the hand, a man in his 20s was shot in the leg and a teenage boy 16, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (434) 946-9300.

— Justin Faulconer

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.