Nonprofit, county seek grant to install river access point at Balcony Falls

An effort is underway to construct a river access parking lot and trail just below Balcony Falls off Virginia 130 in Amherst County.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently authorized County Administrator Dean Rodgers to apply for grant money to move the Balcony Falls takeout project forward. The county is participating in a Federal Lands Access Program, which is administered through the Federal Highway Administration and provides money to develop safe and adequate transportation access through federal lands. The project area falls within the George Washington National Forest.

The application is for development of construction plans at about $125,000.

The Balcony Falls Access Project will consist of a new entrance driveway off U.S. 501, a new 25-space parking lot, a trail down to the James River, a pedestrian tunnel — seven feet in diameter — under CSX railroad tracks and steps leading to the river.

Friends of Rivers of Virginia, a nonprofit, is proposing the project and has committed a 20% required match up to an amount of $150,000. FORVA has raised $100,000 to date, according to the county.

Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development, said Balcony Falls is a popular spot for river enthusiasts floating from Glasgow into Amherst County.