'Not causing a ruckus, creating a memory': Crowd marches for social justice in Amherst

Dozens gathered in the sweltering heat in Amherst on July 18 to march for social justice, an event organized by the Amherst County branch of the NAACP in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

The majority had facial coverings to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and some wore Black Lives Matter shirts and clothing and carried signs with phrases such as “I Can’t Breathe,” “Stop hurting good people with bad policy” and “White silence is violence.” The crowd marked eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence to remember the time frame of Floyd’s May 25 encounter with Minneapolis police that led to his death and sparked protests and demonstrations across the nation, along with calls for police reform.

Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst NAACP, said the group tussled with the event and asked “Should we even go there? Is the culture of Amherst County ready for this?”

“Thank God for young people ... our young hot shots saw fit to mark this moment,” Witt said. “... We’re not causing a ruckus. We’re creating a memory that’s positive, that Amherst County citizens can be proud of.”

Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker addressed the crowd before the “Liberty and Justice For All” march in front of the Amherst Town Hall on South Main Street. She asked gatherers to observe a brief moment of silence in memory of Rep. John Lewis, a Black Georgia congressman who died July 17. Lewis, famous in his own right, marched for civil rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr.