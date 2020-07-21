'Not causing a ruckus, creating a memory': Crowd marches for social justice in Amherst

Dozens gathered in the sweltering heat in Amherst on July 18 to march for social justice, an event organized by the Amherst County branch of the NAACP in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
The majority had facial coverings to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and some wore Black Lives Matter shirts and clothing and carried signs with phrases such as “I Can’t Breathe,” “Stop hurting good people with bad policy” and “White silence is violence.” The crowd marked eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence to remember the time frame of Floyd’s May 25 encounter with Minneapolis police that led to his death and sparked protests and demonstrations across the nation, along with calls for police reform.
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst NAACP, said the group tussled with the event and asked “Should we even go there? Is the culture of Amherst County ready for this?”
“Thank God for young people ... our young hot shots saw fit to mark this moment,” Witt said. “... We’re not causing a ruckus. We’re creating a memory that’s positive, that Amherst County citizens can be proud of.”
Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker addressed the crowd before the “Liberty and Justice For All” march in front of the Amherst Town Hall on South Main Street. She asked gatherers to observe a brief moment of silence in memory of Rep. John Lewis, a Black Georgia congressman who died July 17. Lewis, famous in his own right, marched for civil rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr.
Tucker quoted Lewis in voicing unity among gatherers: “We all came here in different ships, but now we’re all in the same boat.”
Tucker recalled in college that she couldn’t get a credit card if she wasn’t married, noting the discrimination she faced as a woman 40 years ago. She described Amherst as a loving community and said, in the area of equality and social justice, she is in a better place than her parents were and that trend hopefully will continue to future generations.
She said equality is a matter of human rights and said social problems must be resolved without resorting to violence.
“We are all God’s children, we are all a work in progress,” Tucker said. “We’re not always going to agree but I promise you, I promise you, we will listen.”
Rev. Bryan Moss, a member of Lynchburg’s Black Lives Matter organization, said racism will never be completely gone in society but he and others need to do their part to fight against it and have conversations with others on that front.
“If racists become the minority and not the majority, I’ve done my part,” Moss said.
Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar spoke at the town hall gathering before the march and said since May, in the wake of Floyd’s death, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has had more than 600 combined hours of training in police reform, techniques to deescalate situations and cultural diversity.
Viar said chokeholds are not practiced by deputies and he has not seen that happen in his time with the department. He added he is proud to see Amherst the community come together and said he feels strongly in making sure minority residents are treated fairly.
“We try to treat everyone like we should, like a brother,” Viar said of the sheriff’s office.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold also spoke and said the school system needs a more diverse staff, describing how some Black boys haven’t encountered a male African American educator in the classroom until eighth grade.
“I come at this from a perspective of ‘If we know better, we do better,’” Arnold said.
Arnold said he is proud of the young people in the county. “I have a lot of hope but there’s a lot of things we need to be doing in our schools that we’re not doing yet,” he said.
Voicing a strong desire to ensure every students feels welcomed in Amherst schools and their perspectives are valued, Arnold said the division’s curriculum also could use some changes. For example, he said the 1921 race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma is left out of the division’s textbooks. “And I think that’s a shame,” he said.
Amherst Town Police Chief Bobby Shiflett said he has good officers who care about the citizens and he doesn’t see color when he looks at the crowd. “I will make sure my officers treat everyone with respect,” Shiflett said, adding the small department needs the community’s help as it polices. “The only way you’re going to help us is if you trust us.”
He said recent actions that led to unrest across the country hurts the officers who are trying to do what’s right in carrying out their duties and treating all citizens fairly.
“Has law enforcement been perfect over the years? Absolutely not,” Shiflett said, adding agencies should work to make sure positive change is implemented to better serve the entire community.
Witt said the intense heat during the event should serve as a reminder of how hot the cotton fields were in the South when slaves picked them. She said the Black community needs better access to jobs in the area and management positions something missing here? and encouraged gatherers to engage in their community outside of their inner circles and get involved in local government and voting.
“We’re not a bunch of thugs and criminals. We’re human beings ... all we want is a fair shake,” Witt said.
She said she was glad to see a “rainbow” of different colors and age groups among the gatherers. Witt encouraged white residents to practice inclusion and strive to intentionally interact with people of other backgrounds and cultures.
“Hire the zebra, do something different ... we all bleed red,” Witt said.
Russell Lee, a Black pastor of a Madison Heights congregation, said he is glad the march was peaceful and he believes in his hometown of Amherst County.
“I believe we have taken a powerful step today,” Lee said. “This is not the last step ... love is so much stronger than hate.” He said his superpower is his Christian faith, which allows him to love those who don’t love him back.
“This is not a moment,” Lee said. “This is a movement for change.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!