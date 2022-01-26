Official: 5% pay raise sought in Amherst County's upcoming budget

Amherst County’s fiscal year 2023 budget is targeted to include a 5% cost of living pay raise for employees, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said during the board of supervisors’ Jan. 18 meeting.

Rodgers hasn’t yet formally presented a proposed budget that takes effect July 1 and mentioned the planned raise during discussion on keeping salaries competitive with other surrounding localities, especially for law enforcement and public safety.

“It may not be keeping up with the cost of inflation but in terms of competition for manpower, I think we will be doing well,” Rodgers said of the planned increase.

The board held its first work session on the upcoming budget during its Jan. 18 meeting. A dollar figure on its overall total isn’t yet available.

In discussing contributions to nonprofits, board members spoke of supporting youth sports organizations financially beyond the ‘23 fiscal year since $50,000 in a grant program made possible through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will serve to cover such needs for a while.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he envisions next year possibly setting aside money for youth sports as a line item in the parks and recreation department budget.

“I think we as a board need to decide if those groups are important,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said of supporting them with county money. “I personally do.”

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said while the ARPA money will suffice in the ‘23 fiscal year for youth sports, he thinks the county needs to help several local organizations in the budget process in upcoming years.

“We have to be mindful when we got to these ballfields and look at what’s been built through the years through volunteer efforts and fundraising of these organizations, we ourselves know what the volunteer pool is now,” Ayers said of hardships they face in finding people. “They don’t have the volunteers and the donations are not what they used to be. If the county looked at the costs of what it would cost us to take care of these kids, these folks have done a great job.”

Ayers said he thinks those organizations need to know the county’s commitment beyond the federal stimulus money.

“We need to help these folks because I know since COVID-19 hit they have been struggling,” Ayers said.

The board also looked at a capital improvement list for projects that exceed $50,000 and do not include personnel costs. The tentative list the board reviewed Jan. 18 for fiscal year 2023 spending was $5.4 million, but not all will be funded and some will be pushed out in future years.

Rodgers said the county tends to spend $1 million to $1.5 million in the capital improvement plan.

“This is all one-time money,” he said.

The county has more than $6 million in its unobligated general fund, a reserve for county spending as needs arise, which normally hovers around $4 million, Rodgers said. It is up this year because of the federal stimulus money given in response to the pandemic, according to the county.

The draft CIP list includes $400,000 for an ongoing upgrade for county software for multiple departments, a three-year project; the second phase of improving security at the Amherst County courthouse at $253,115, roughly $303,000 for a new ambulance and $871,615 for a new fire engine for the Amherst Fire Department. Other projects target building out the trail system around Riveredge Park in Madison Heights, a few more county vehicles, dehumidifiers for an office in the courthouse and expanding the parking lot at the Monroe Community Center.

Martin, who also serves on the parks and recreation board, said that board is embarking on a master plan for all facilities in the county and is pretty set that it doesn’t think a campground at Mill Creek Lake Park in northern Amherst County is a good idea at the current time.

A campground at Mill Creek Lake is estimated in the CIP at $100,000.

“I won’t be fine with that,” Tucker said of taking it out. “It’s something I feel strongly about.”

Tucker, who lives in the Lowesville area near Mill Creek Lake, said it took her more than a decade to get public swimming in the lake.

“It’s a jewel in this community, especially out there where we don’t have much.”

She said even if the full amount isn’t funded this upcoming fiscal year she feels some money should be set aside. Rodgers said he feels at least $20,000 should be included for ongoing needs at the property.

The board also discussed a $200,000 line item in the CIP for a splashpad at a spot to be determined, though officials said they like the idea of having one at the Madison Heights Library site close to U.S. 29 Business.

District 5 Supervisor Drew Wade, who represents much of Madison Heights, said a splashpad would give youth something to do. Some items, including the splashpad, may end up being below a cutoff point and may not make it into the upcoming budget but are among measures under consideration.

“I would put a medic unit above anything else,” Martin said in supporting the additional ambulance.

No final decisions have been made and supervisors will continue reviewing budget figures and topics at upcoming meetings.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.