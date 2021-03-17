Official: 80% of ACPS employees have received at least one vaccine shot

After a handful of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amherst County High School in the past month, 80% of the division’s employees have received at least one vaccination, according to a report to the Amherst County School Board.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said during the March 11 meeting the division has been dramatic decreases in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Overall, the county was at 18.9 cases per 100,000 population, which is the lowest it’s been in weeks, he said during the meeting.

“I think we’re in a pretty good place,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said.

The school system had five staff and two-dozen students on quarantine with zero positive cases, the best figures Amherst schools have seen in several months, Wells said.

Amherst County Public Schools in a coordinated effort with local health and public safety officials have held five clinics at ACHS since Feb. 4 and all who division staff who have wanted a vaccine have had a chance to get it, Wells said. As of March 11 the division had administered 576 vaccines with more than 650 appointments, the largest clinic yet open to some county residents under the eligible group, set for the following day in conjunction with Amherst County Public Safety, he said.