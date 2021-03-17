Official: 80% of ACPS employees have received at least one vaccine shot

After a handful of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amherst County High School in the past month, 80% of the division’s employees have received at least one vaccination, according to a report to the Amherst County School Board.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said during the March 11 meeting the division has been dramatic decreases in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Overall, the county was at 18.9 cases per 100,000 population, which is the lowest it’s been in weeks, he said during the meeting.
“I think we’re in a pretty good place,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said.
The school system had five staff and two-dozen students on quarantine with zero positive cases, the best figures Amherst schools have seen in several months, Wells said.
Amherst County Public Schools in a coordinated effort with local health and public safety officials have held five clinics at ACHS since Feb. 4 and all who division staff who have wanted a vaccine have had a chance to get it, Wells said. As of March 11 the division had administered 576 vaccines with more than 650 appointments, the largest clinic yet open to some county residents under the eligible group, set for the following day in conjunction with Amherst County Public Safety, he said.
“It’s been a huge effort, a heavy lift, but we’re making it happen,” Wells said.
He told the board that as of March 11 the division had 388 staff fully vaccinated and 175 who received a first dose.
Arnold said he heard community feedback that the clinics at ACHS was run like a Chick-fil-A drive-through. “We have reached our pinnacle of efficiency,” he told the board with a smile.
A few board members complimented the vaccine clinics at the school and how they’ve been operated in recent weeks. Board member Chris Terry referred to them as a “well-oiled machine.”
Vice Chair Abby Thompson during the meeting thanked students and families for their part to get through a trying time and doing more at home.
“It’s been a tough year for them too,” Thompson said of the students, adding: “I’ve seen so many parents doing double duty.”
Terry said he is glad to see football return to Lancer Country in recent weeks and is grateful the Seminole District came up with a plan to make it happen. The players on the sidelines, band members, cheerleaders and the overall feel of football season is nice to see, he said.
“It’s great to see them actually participating and having fans in the stands and being part of it,” Terry said.