Official: Amherst broadband expansion build out planned to take 2 to 3 years

Amherst County’s push for broadband upgrades to reach all areas of the county with high-speed internet is moving forward despite a recent setback.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers reported to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 17 the county’s contract with a consultant on broadband expansion was terminated. The company, Lit Communities, was set to provide a plan for the county to build out broadband service throughout all of Amherst but is unable to do so, according to Rodgers.
Meanwhile, the county is awaiting results from a grant application for areas that could receive expanded service and is developing a geographic information system mapping system.
“We are keeping track of which areas are not being covered,” Rodgers said, adding the county is working to fill in the gaps by identifying unreached areas.
Around March the county will send a request for proposals for interested firms in building out the portions of the county lacking broadband service.
“Our goal is to reach every home and business in the county,” Rodgers said. “We hope to do that within two to three years.”
The county has received $1.87 million in federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money for broadband expansion, which Rodgers said is being used to lay fiber optic cable. The board recently contracted with Central Virginia Electric Cooperative in Nelson County to provide broadband via fiber to hundreds of homes in the county by the end of the year.
Rodgers said all Virginia Department of Transportation permits are in place to install fiber optic infrastructure in the Boxwood Farm and Temperance areas of Amherst County. The county is also targeting upgrades in the western part of the county that is devoid of service, he said.
The county has set aside more than $1 million in savings from the CARES Act money through switching out salaries for public safety personnel, a “switch” that allows spending to go beyond an end-of-year deadline. Supervisors have said broadband is a priority for that savings and the Amherst County Public Schools division also has committed $450,000 from its portion of CARES money for broadband expansion efforts.
Supervisors expressed frustrations during the Nov. 17 meeting the overall plan to build out broadband is not yet available as hoped. The plan is important for guiding board decisions, Supervisor Tom Martin said.
“Otherwise we were just going to be in my opinion, spending money blindly,” Martin said. “And this was going to tell us where we were going to invest it.”
The county contracted $120,000 with the consultant in August and expected the plan by November.
Rodgers said the county paid Lit Communities about $20,000 for work done so far, which included preparing a grant application and a schools-related project. The work the company provided could not have been done in house by staff, County Attorney Michael Lockaby told supervisors.
The unspent portion of the $120,000 goes toward overall broadband efforts, which Rodgers said would include other companies to assist in the build out. Rodgers said some overlap could occur between companies.
“I think we can handle this and I think we can move forward,” Rodgers said.
Martin said he feels the county lost a few months waiting for a build-out plan that isn’t yet available. He added he thinks of the expansion as a mixture of technologies, including fiber and wireless.
“We’re talking about spending millions of dollars,” Martin said. “I would like to know we are putting it in the best places we can.”
Claudia Tucker, the board’s chair, said if the county can complete the work without another consultant she feels it is better use of available money.
“Maybe we will come out better in the end,” Supervisor David Pugh said.
