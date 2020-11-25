Official: Amherst broadband expansion build out planned to take 2 to 3 years

Rodgers said all Virginia Department of Transportation permits are in place to install fiber optic infrastructure in the Boxwood Farm and Temperance areas of Amherst County. The county is also targeting upgrades in the western part of the county that is devoid of service, he said.

The county has set aside more than $1 million in savings from the CARES Act money through switching out salaries for public safety personnel, a “switch” that allows spending to go beyond an end-of-year deadline. Supervisors have said broadband is a priority for that savings and the Amherst County Public Schools division also has committed $450,000 from its portion of CARES money for broadband expansion efforts.

Supervisors expressed frustrations during the Nov. 17 meeting the overall plan to build out broadband is not yet available as hoped. The plan is important for guiding board decisions, Supervisor Tom Martin said.

“Otherwise we were just going to be in my opinion, spending money blindly,” Martin said. “And this was going to tell us where we were going to invest it.”

The county contracted $120,000 with the consultant in August and expected the plan by November.