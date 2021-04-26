Official: Amherst County budgeting 'more normal' in second year of pandemic

In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst County’s financial planning process is getting back to normal in a 2021-22 budget, a $2.9 million increase from the current fiscal year that concludes June 30.

The budget proposal contains no changes to the real estate or personal property tax rates, includes a 4% pay raise for most county employees and a 5% raise for workers in constitutional offices and the department of social services. The budget also level funds the Amherst County Public Schools division at $13.9 million. ACPS employees will receive a 4% raise in the 2021-22 school year.

No one spoke for or against the $47.6 million budget during an April 20 public hearing.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the current budget, affected by the onset of the pandemic, pulled $400,000 out of the capital improvement plan. This upcoming fiscal year $1.2 million is included in the CIP and $1.6 million in increased revenues from a variety of sources has contributed to the budget’s overall increase, Rodgers said.

“We have a more normal budget this year,” Rodgers said. “COVID gave us this break in the middle of budgeting to stop and reboot and we did.”