Official: Amherst service authority's sales, revenues off to strong start in 2021

The first two months of 2021 have seen a positive increase in water sales and connections over the same period last year for the Amherst County Service Authority.
“We are continuing to start off like a lion,” said Robert Hopkins, the ACSA’s executive director. “These are the best two first months since I’ve been here.”
The total of $130,886 in water sales is a 26% increase over last year, and total revenues of $148,176 is a 28% jump, according to figures included in the authority’s February financial report. Wastewater sales and total revenues also are up, 28% and 29%, respectively, from the same time last year.
“We started very strongly this year, a lot of connections coming in,” said Hopkins, who has been at the helm of the authority since July 2017. “Right now I’m looking for a real good year for us this year if this keeps up.”
ASCA board member David Pugh said the double-digit-percentage positive growth in sales and revenues for water and wastewater is great news and the authority hopes to maintain the momentum.
“We like to see those type of numbers and hope they continue, especially moving into the spring season,” Pugh said.
A major project the authority is planning is a waterline extension on Colony Road in Madison Heights to improve water service at the Central Virginia Training Center property and an adjacent mobile home park. The Virginia General Assembly approved up to $250,000 for the project, which Hopkins said a portion is aimed for use in replacing aging water lines in the CVTC system with new piping.
“It’s going to have to be replaced sooner or later any way,” Hopkins said. “The old piping is 40 to 60 years old. If we can get money from the state to replace it, I think that’s the way to go.”
The ACSA board during its April 6 meeting also approved a resolution that directs Hopkins to work with Davenport Public Finance, the authority’s financial consultant, to refinance a 2017 bond loan. The refinancing at a lower interest rate saves the ACSA about $25,000 annually and overall is set to accumulate a savings of nearly $415,000 through Dec. 31, 2037.
Also during the meeting, Hopkins discussed with the board upcoming planned modifications to the Amherst County code to facilitate payment of ACSA availability fees by developers as part of the authority’s role in a sweeping countywide business friendliness initiative. The changes planned would improve the ACSA’s perception in the development community and facilitate economic growth in the county, according to Hopkins.
Availability fees are a one-time charge paid prior to connection to water or sewer facilities based on the estimated daily water use, documents presented to the ACSA board state. The proposed changes in the works are more understandable and gives Hopkins authority to allow developers to pay high ability fees over several years, with agreed-up percentage installment payments added to regular billings.