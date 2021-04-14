Official: Amherst service authority's sales, revenues off to strong start in 2021

The first two months of 2021 have seen a positive increase in water sales and connections over the same period last year for the Amherst County Service Authority.

“We are continuing to start off like a lion,” said Robert Hopkins, the ACSA’s executive director. “These are the best two first months since I’ve been here.”

The total of $130,886 in water sales is a 26% increase over last year, and total revenues of $148,176 is a 28% jump, according to figures included in the authority’s February financial report. Wastewater sales and total revenues also are up, 28% and 29%, respectively, from the same time last year.

“We started very strongly this year, a lot of connections coming in,” said Hopkins, who has been at the helm of the authority since July 2017. “Right now I’m looking for a real good year for us this year if this keeps up.”

ASCA board member David Pugh said the double-digit-percentage positive growth in sales and revenues for water and wastewater is great news and the authority hopes to maintain the momentum.

“We like to see those type of numbers and hope they continue, especially moving into the spring season,” Pugh said.