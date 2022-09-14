Official: Meeting needed between Amherst, Nelson boards to 'hash out' ag complex

More than a year and a half after the Amherst County Agricultural Committee first pitched to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors the idea of a shared agricultural complex between the two counties, the question remains if elected officials wish to proceed with steps to make it reality.

The Agricultural Committee, a group of Amherst farming representatives, presented to the Nelson board in January 2021 a proposed plan to acquire 300 acres near the Nelson-Amherst border on U.S. 29. A feasibility study was initiated after authorization votes from both counties’ board of supervisors that cost about $60,000 with both counties splitting it.

The study from Architectural Partners of Lynchburg concludes the 300-acre site is suitable in size and topography for such a complex, Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said at the Amherst board’s Sept. 6 meeting. However, the study does not fully address the question of how much water capacity is on the site, he said.

“The question is should we continue to proceed or stop moving forward,” Rodgers said. “Do we buy or not? That’s the question and we would need to know whether they want to partner with us or not.”

Rodgers said a key step is to schedule a joint meeting between the Amherst and Nelson boards. He said he also needs direction from Amherst supervisors if a well drawdown test is needed to ascertain water quantity available, which he said is estimated at another $9,000.

“Having been very involved in all this from this beginning, I think at the very least both boards need to sit down, look at each other and hash this out,” Amherst Supervisor Claudia Tucker said.

Since two supervisors of the five-member Amherst board were absent at the Sept. 6 meeting the board tabled the matter until a later meeting.

According to the study, an agricultural center may provide many valuable services, including serving as a comprehensive location for farming-related events or business. It also could provide outreach programs for educating the public about agricultural practices, training services in agricultural-related fields and administrative space for livestock shows.

Activities could include equestrian sports, weddings, corporate events, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.

The property has an assessed value of $953,300, according to the study’s executive summary. Site layout design considerations include a potential 100,000-square-foot arena, a 24,000-square-foot equestrian center and cattle barn, a 6,000-square-foot farmers market and warehouse, fairgrounds, parking that can accommodate more than 2,000 spaces and a 16-cabin campground area, among other features, the study shows.

No decisions have been made and the preliminary architectural feasibility study is conceptual. The price tags it mentions range from $53.2 million to $53.8 million.

Rodgers has said such a complex is envisioned to operate as its own entity and not under the umbrella of county government.