Official: More local funding for schools a need in upcoming budget

To meet a state-mandated pay raise for Amherst County Public Schools, Superintendent William Wells plans to ask for an increase in local funding from the county’s board of supervisors in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

Wells discussed a potential request for roughly an additional $2 million in local funding during a July 28 committee meeting of two supervisors and two Amherst County School Board members that meets several times per year. According to figures Wells distributed to the committee, the county funds 11% more than the legal requirement from the state at $13.9 million, a figure that has been in place for the past five years.

If the county holds to that figure another year, it is forecasted to be 4% over the legal state requirement for funding to schools, according to Wells.

“Our budget has increased,” Wells said. “Expenses have gone up.”

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county is showing about a $1 million in additional revenue per year, but noted the schools may be asking twice that amount and the county already is looking to spend at least half of its surplus on other pressing needs.

Supervisors have not raised the real estate tax rate, a major source of revenue, in six years and Rodgers noted the hesitancy among the county board to increase it. If the county board did approve an increase solely for a potential schools’ increase it would take about 8 cents, according to county officials.

Wells said $2.1 million in a local funding increase is a number to think about until he gets firmer numbers from the state in the 2023 General Assembly session. “That is very rough and preliminary,” Wells noted.

Rodgers said a local funding increase, if given, still would barely hover over the state requirement. “It’s likely to go up with inflation,” he said.

He said ACPS officials may need to cut spending in some areas if the county could only give $1 million or half that.

“That’s a huge ask,” Rodgers said of $2 million, adding: “…It is optional and though we would love to do it. If we can’t afford it we can’t afford it.”

The data Wells distributed shows Amherst County lags behind the counties of Campbell, Nelson and Bedford and the city of Lynchburg in contributing to schools above what the state requires and is above only Appomattox County, which is exactly at the state required level.

Wells said Amherst schools also rank four out of five in the Lynchburg region in terms of teacher pay event with recent raises. Abby Thompson, the school board’s chair, said the division has lost staff to other localities that pay more and making sure workers are properly compensated remains a priority.

Committee talks curriculum, gender issues

Also during the committee meeting, officials discussed the schools’ curriculum. Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she would like school officials to be cognizant of “what strings are attached” as far as what is taught.

“I want to be sensitive to that issue,” Tucker said.

Rodgers said supervisors get calls from constituents on school-related matters, including concerns on critical race theory. ACPS officials have routinely said in the past year CRT is not taught in schools, which Rodgers agreed with but noted “elements of those theories are being brought into the classroom.” He said a readily available response supervisors could use in those situations to refer residents to is helpful.

Wells said the division’s policy is to treat all people fairly, regardless of race or gender.

Rodgers also raised concerns with the term equity and it being perceived as a racially divisive concept that puts people into groups.

“Equality, race is irrelevant,” Rodgers said. “Under equity race is paramount and I think we’ve all been raised to believe that’s wrong. I think the board’s constituents’ concerns are that’s being pushed on you and you are reacting to it.”

Thompson said as an educator she knows the term equity has different meaning within schools.

“It may not have to do with race, it has to do with poverty so they have an equal opportunity to learn and be educated,” Thompson said. “That terminology has been around but has changed of late. There will be times the public may see it in our document and they need to know what it is.”

Wells referenced a motion the school board approved in May 2021 that bans student instruction and professional development that by its concepts promotes:

That one race or sex is inherently superior race or sex;

That an individual, by virtue of the person’s sex or race, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether unconsciously or consciously;

That an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because that person’s race or sex;

That an individual, by virtue of the person’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by members of the same race or sex;

That a person is inherently bound to a predetermined role or outcome in society based on their individual characteristics.

Thompson said the measure could easily be posted on the division’s website, which Tucker said she would be in full support of.

“I know you all have avoided a great deal of controversy so far,” Rodgers told school officials. “While it rages in other communities it’s not raging here. That’s probably a testament to your cautious approach.”

Turning to gender identity, Tucker said she received a lot of calls from constituents with concerns. Wells said the topic hasn’t been an issue as far as sports in Amherst schools and schools have a location, in the nurse’s office and in Amherst County High School an individual gender neutral restroom that can be used, according to Wells.

Wells said if a student tells school staff he or she identifies as a different gender, school staff will contact the students’ parents and make a plan for that student as far as addressing locker room and restroom use.

When asked by Rodgers if a student wants to be called by a different pronoun, Wells said in that regard: “We haven’t had issues generally.”

Wells said he has been in school administration for 18 years and gender identity issues have been a topic all that time.

“This is nothing new to us,” Wells told the committee. “I just think it’s out there more. This is nothing we haven’t been dealing with.”

Strides in school safety

In another topic, Wells said on Aug. 8 the schools are holding active direct training with all teachers and staff, law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel on how to deal with shootings and prevention actions.

Wells said something as simple as a classroom door being locked or an entranceway not being left open can save lives.

“We very much on top of it, doing everything in our power to let teachers know their responsibility,” Wells said.

He urges a “see something, say something” approach for the community and letting authorities or school leaders know about anything suspicious.

School staff also is engaged in “stop the bleed” training that teaches basic first aid on applying tourniquets.

The division has four school resource officers, one at the high school, two middle schools and alternative school to Monelison Middle School, with a grant application request seeking six more at the elementary level, according to Wells.

In response to a question from Tucker, Wells said the schools maintain a zero policy for gang activity and are working hard to identify it. He said the division does have some students involved in gangs but he would say the division doesn’t have a gang problem and school staff is keeping close watch over it.

Advancements in CTE offerings

The committee also discussed career and technical education (CTE) offerings at the high school, which Wells said are being enhanced to include more subjects and the upcoming renovation and addition at Amherst County High School will provide much more needed space for.

Thompson again thanked the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for its support in the upcoming $19 million project through debt service financing.

Another project that county officials are hopeful can support CTE offerings, and other areas of learning as well, is a potential agricultural complex shared with Nelson County. Both counties are studying the potential for land in northern Amherst County near the border with Nelson on U.S. 29, but the common feedback is the study is incomplete because of water service questions, according to Rodgers.

He said more localities could be interested in the possible shared agricultural complex.

“It could be a cross-region coalition,” Rodgers said.