Official: No real estate tax increase planned at this time

With the Amherst County Board of Supervisors slated on March 1 to begin reviewing revenue projections in the county’s upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget, a proposed real estate tax increase is not expected to be part of those figures.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said during the board’s Feb. 1 meeting he is not proposing a tax increase for the new budget that takes effect in July. The board’s last tax increase on real estate, a 5-cent one, was enacted in 2016.

The real estate tax rate is 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. The board in early 2020 was on the brink of implementing at least a 2-cent tax increase and had discussed as high as a 6-cent hike that year, but pulled back when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020 in the thick of budget season.

During a budget work session Feb. 1, the board looked at prioritizing a list of “supplemental” spending personnel and projects line items fewer than $50,000. Rodgers referred to such spending as going beyond the normal costs of running the county government.

The amount of funding to pay for the staff one-time requests, which if fully funded would be just more than $437,000, has not yet been determined, according to Rodgers. The dollar amount will determine how many projects or positions get funded.

Rodgers said the board typically spends about $200,000 in supplemental spending annually.

“It’s not a big dip into the unobligated general fund,” Rodgers said, referring to a reserve balance that is roughly $6 million.

Half of the leftover money the county has at the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, goes toward a “future fund” the county has on hand for a range of long-term needs, Rodgers said.

The supplemental spending list also includes recurring costs, or spending that is built into the budget on a regular basis. Two positions the board is considering added is a grants administrator, which would help the county in securing funding sources through various grants, and a deputy fire marshal position.

The recurring cost for the grants administrator as outlined is $67,000.

“I’ve had a lot of people in the community tell me this before, it’s going to pay for itself,” David Pugh, the board’s chair, said of adding that position. “Hopefully it will over a period of time.”

The recurring cost for the deputy fire marshal is roughly $82,000.

In other news:

The Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors on Feb. 1 approved increasing the water rates 4.38% and the sewer rate by 5.38%. The measure will bring $350,000 for ACSA systems expansion, said Robert Hopkins, the authority’s director. The ACSA board, which includes three members of the county’s board of supervisors, recently approved increases up to 5% for water and 7% for sewer with the understanding rates could be lowered. The authority serves just more than 6,405 accounts, according to Hopkins. The new rates take effect in March.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.