Official: No real estate tax increase planned at this time

With the Amherst County Board of Supervisors slated on March 1 to begin reviewing revenue projections in the county’s upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget, a proposed real estate tax increase is not expected to be part of those figures.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said during the board’s Feb. 1 meeting he is not proposing a tax increase for the new budget that takes effect in July. The board’s last tax increase on real estate, a 5-cent one, was enacted in 2016.
The real estate tax rate is 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. The board in early 2020 was on the brink of implementing at least a 2-cent tax increase and had discussed as high as a 6-cent hike that year, but pulled back when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020 in the thick of budget season.
During a budget work session Feb. 1, the board looked at prioritizing a list of “supplemental” spending personnel and projects line items fewer than $50,000. Rodgers referred to such spending as going beyond the normal costs of running the county government.
The amount of funding to pay for the staff one-time requests, which if fully funded would be just more than $437,000, has not yet been determined, according to Rodgers. The dollar amount will determine how many projects or positions get funded.
Rodgers said the board typically spends about $200,000 in supplemental spending annually.
“It’s not a big dip into the unobligated general fund,” Rodgers said, referring to a reserve balance that is roughly $6 million.
Half of the leftover money the county has at the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, goes toward a “future fund” the county has on hand for a range of long-term needs, Rodgers said.
The supplemental spending list also includes recurring costs, or spending that is built into the budget on a regular basis. Two positions the board is considering added is a grants administrator, which would help the county in securing funding sources through various grants, and a deputy fire marshal position.
The recurring cost for the grants administrator as outlined is $67,000.
“I’ve had a lot of people in the community tell me this before, it’s going to pay for itself,” David Pugh, the board’s chair, said of adding that position. “Hopefully it will over a period of time.”
The recurring cost for the deputy fire marshal is roughly $82,000.
In other news:
The Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors on Feb. 1 approved increasing the water rates 4.38% and the sewer rate by 5.38%. The measure will bring $350,000 for ACSA systems expansion, said Robert Hopkins, the authority’s director. The ACSA board, which includes three members of the county’s board of supervisors, recently approved increases up to 5% for water and 7% for sewer with the understanding rates could be lowered. The authority serves just more than 6,405 accounts, according to Hopkins. The new rates take effect in March.