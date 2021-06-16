Official: Town of Amherst to get $2.2M in American Rescue Plan funding

The Town of Amherst is set to soon receive $1.1 million in the first wave of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act as part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package President Joe Biden signed into law, Town Manager Sara Carter said.

Carter told Amherst Town Council on June 9, the town also will get the same amount next year, bringing the total to $2.2 million, and giving town officials plenty to think about with regards to where the money will go.

“It is a substantial amount of money,” Carter said following the meeting. “The general fund budget for the [town’s fiscal year 2022 budget] is $1.2 million, so another $1.1 million changes the budget quite a bit. We are still trying to understand exactly what we are allowed to spend the money on. There are a lot of limitations.”

The federal money can be used through 2024, giving a lasting effect of a federal revenue stream for the town of fewer than 2,500 residents.

Amherst Town Council has scheduled a special retreat session at 6 p.m. June 24 to discuss ways to spend the money. Millions in federal dollars are distributed to towns across Virginia based on population.