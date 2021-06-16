Official: Town of Amherst to get $2.2M in American Rescue Plan funding

The Town of Amherst is set to soon receive $1.1 million in the first wave of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act as part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package President Joe Biden signed into law, Town Manager Sara Carter said.
Carter told Amherst Town Council on June 9, the town also will get the same amount next year, bringing the total to $2.2 million, and giving town officials plenty to think about with regards to where the money will go.
“It is a substantial amount of money,” Carter said following the meeting. “The general fund budget for the [town’s fiscal year 2022 budget] is $1.2 million, so another $1.1 million changes the budget quite a bit. We are still trying to understand exactly what we are allowed to spend the money on. There are a lot of limitations.”
The federal money can be used through 2024, giving a lasting effect of a federal revenue stream for the town of fewer than 2,500 residents.
Amherst Town Council has scheduled a special retreat session at 6 p.m. June 24 to discuss ways to spend the money. Millions in federal dollars are distributed to towns across Virginia based on population.
Amherst County is set to receive $6.1 million from the federal stimulus package while Amherst County Public Schools anticipates getting $7 million, much of which can be used for infrastructure improvements, county and school officials have said.
The money can be used to replace lost budget revenues, pay extraordinary expenses during the public health crisis and address other critical needs, including the toll of the COVID-19 crisis on families, businesses and workers in essential businesses.
One project in particular ACPS officials are pushing for — an addition to Amherst County High School including a new auditorium and dining area — stands to benefit from the cash infusion of federal dollars. William Wells, assistant superintendent, said a committee of officials from the county’s board of supervisors and school board aims for $5.6 million to go toward the major planned project.
No final decisions on the ACHS expansion plans have been made and officials have said they would the public’s input on the potential project.