Official: Two more counties interested in potential Amherst-Nelson ag complex

An Amherst County official said pursuit of a joint partnership with Nelson County for an agricultural complex to serve the region may grow to include two more localities.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said a focus of the potential facility is providing agriculture career and technical education (CTE). A site off U.S. 29 Business in Amherst County near the Amherst-Nelson border at the Tye River is considered as a preferred site and a feasibility study has been entered into by both counties.

During the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ April 19 meeting, Rodgers said officials are awaiting the results of that study on whether the land should be purchased with Nelson County.

“There are two other counties, I don’t want to name them, but there are two other counties that are interested,” Rodgers told supervisors. “If this gets off the ground they may end up joining us in this because agriculture, CTE, and heavy equipment CTE is not common in our region. This could be quite an aid to regional CTE.”

The county’s general fund has money set aside to contribute toward potential purchase of that site while officials await the results, according to Rodgers’ proposed fiscal year 2023 budget report. Rodgers has said the goal of the shared joint facility is to operate independent of the counties’ ownership through another entity.

Amherst Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who serves on a committee of two Amherst board members and two members of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, said it recently met and it appears the desired land in northern Amherst County is suitable for the use. Both the Nelson and Amherst boards will have to meet jointly and decided if that project moves forward, Tucker said.

“I would remind everybody again this does not commit Amherst or Nelson to the actual debt for the structure or anything else and that will become another entity,” Tucker said at the April 19 meeting. “This is just to decide, ‘Yes, that’s the right place,’ and, ‘Yes, we want to move forward in a joint venture.’”

The two counties split a $59,300 cost to initiate the study, though the potential venture has sparked more debate among Nelson supervisors. The Nelson board has had several 3-2 split votes regarding aspects of studying the project, with members Ernie Reed and Robert “Skip” Barton expressing reservations and concerns if the benefits would be equally realized.

