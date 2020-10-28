Officials discuss need for security improvements at Amherst courthouse

A request for security improvements at the Amherst County courthouse was discussed during the board of supervisors’ Oct. 20 meeting.
Measures proposed include installing a camera system that can be accessed remotely 24 hours a day, a security system monitoring all doors and windows that grant access to the building, removing combination door locks, installing card readers on all doors for access to the building, placing alarms on doors and conducting an inventory of issued keys.
The courthouse, originally constructed in 1872, underwent a major renovation and addition completed in 1997.
“We want to create a protective bubble around the courthouse using technology and instruction,” Amherst County Sheriff’s Captain J. Reynolds said to supervisors.
The security plan includes restricting movement of inmates in secure areas as well as access to critical areas of the building, according to Reynolds’ presentation.
Replacing exterior glass doors and enhancing locking mechanisms to prevent forced entry into the building also is part of a plan to “harden” the structure.
“Things get older … it’s just a way for us to make things more secure,” Reynolds said to the board.
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, which provides security for the courthouse, wants to figure out a plan with supervisors that best works for the county, Reynolds said.
Sheriff E.W. Viar said a security system to monitor the building at all times is important.
Potential funding sources are $124,525 of fees the Amherst County Treasurer’s Office collected from July 2018 through September, which is designated for courthouse improvements, according to the presentation. In the same stretch another $37,872 of fees for electronic systems was generated. Federal COVID-19 relief money also could potentially be used.
“In the current climate of overt acts of violence against government institutions, in particular ones that administer justice [courtrooms], it is important to increase monitoring and harden the courthouse facility,” Reynolds’ presentation states.
“We’re just asking for assistance,” Reynolds told supervisors.
At a minimum the courthouse could be rekeyed, a process the county administration building on Washington Street went through when a new addition was completed in 2017, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.
“It sounds like it’s time to do that for the courthouse,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said the county plans to work with the sheriff’s office to price various measures and outline priorities as the county’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget nears.
Supervisor Tom Martin said the county could spend a half million in upgrades but policies and procedures still must be followed in the building to prevent issues, a point Viar said he agrees with.
“Let’s do the easy things and work up a list to prioritize,” Martin said.
