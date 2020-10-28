Officials discuss need for security improvements at Amherst courthouse

Sheriff E.W. Viar said a security system to monitor the building at all times is important.

Potential funding sources are $124,525 of fees the Amherst County Treasurer’s Office collected from July 2018 through September, which is designated for courthouse improvements, according to the presentation. In the same stretch another $37,872 of fees for electronic systems was generated. Federal COVID-19 relief money also could potentially be used.

“In the current climate of overt acts of violence against government institutions, in particular ones that administer justice [courtrooms], it is important to increase monitoring and harden the courthouse facility,” Reynolds’ presentation states.

“We’re just asking for assistance,” Reynolds told supervisors.

At a minimum the courthouse could be rekeyed, a process the county administration building on Washington Street went through when a new addition was completed in 2017, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.

“It sounds like it’s time to do that for the courthouse,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the county plans to work with the sheriff’s office to price various measures and outline priorities as the county’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget nears.