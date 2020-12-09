Officials: Public input a priority for potential ACHS addition, new auditorium

A committee of Amherst County officials agrees community support is paramount for a planned auditorium addition at the county’s high school to move forward.
The group, which includes Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chair Claudia Tucker and Vice Chair Jennifer Moore, and Amherst County School Board Chair Priscilla Liggon and Vice Chair Abby Thompson, discussed the hopeful project during a Dec. 1 meeting.
The Amherst County School Board last month approved a new capital improvement plan for the division, which Superintendent Rob Arnold describes as a long-range working document outlining structural integrity needs of the division’s buildings over the next 15 years. The first two projects — wall and foundation repair work at Madison Heights Elementary School and Amherst Middle School — already are budgeted for in the 2021-22 school year, Arnold said.
Those two projects are estimated to cost from $554,000 to $664,800, according to the CIP. Beyond that slated work Arnold called an immediate need, the CIP serves as a placeholder for school officials to decide what is needed and can realistically be accomplished, he said.
“This is just about bricks and mortar,” Arnold said of the extensive list of potential projects. “It’s not about community desire.”
He said the county and school division needs to reach out to county residents to get the community’s pulse on spending, especially the major “big ticket” items that can’t fit in the division’s operational budget. The chief project is a new auditorium and dining commons addition at the high school, along with a kitchen and food court renovation and parking lot work, which carries a high estimate of $8.1 million. Other work, including American with Disabilities Act-related upgrades at Lancer Stadium, window replacement, adding exterior doors and an athletic fieldhouse for the softball and baseball programs, could drive the cost to as high as $10.1 million, according to the CIP.
The high school addition and related work is listed for 2022-23, but school officials said the CIP is fluid, no final decisions have been made for that year and it would be pushed back.
“We understand that’s an aggressive goal,” Arnold said.
The community’s input is crucial in finding a way to finance the major work, he said.
“Our auditorium currently is in terrible shape. But is that what our community wants?” Arnold said of the potential addition.
Thompson said since the CIP has other work at the high school slated for years further down the list, her thought is to form a committee to look at the building’s needs as a whole and figure out what to do with the current auditorium if a new one is built and if the wing for career and technical education is adequate.
Arnold said the division’s seventh, eighth and ninth grades currently have the highest enrollment and will increase the high school’s numbers of students in upcoming years. The division has accommodated for that “bubble” of growth in the budget and will continue to do so, he added.
The school system has wrestled with capacity issues at Central and Elon elementary schools while enrollment at Amherst and Madison Heights elementary schools have seen a dip, according to Arnold. School officials, for now, have opted against pursuing a $4 million addition at Elon Elementary School and can consider options such as attendance zone adjustments to deal with growing enrollment there, he said.
Liggon said the gradual closure of the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights in recent years and turnover of families relocating at a few apartment complexes are likely factors in enrollment decline at Madison Heights Elementary.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said hopeful redevelopment at CVTC, a roughly 350-acre campus near the Lynchburg border, is envisioned to bring housing and generate growth in Madison Heights.
A master plan for development in Madison Heights and efforts to expand broadband service, including installing fiber optic cable, are other factors in play to draw in more residents, he said.
“When they have fiber, more people will live here,” Rodgers said.
Tucker said a new auditorium at the high school is a project many would like to see but asked how the county can pay for it.
“It’s going to take support from you guys and the community,” Thompson said, referring to the board of supervisors.
The process could involve a local tax increase, though the discussion is only informal at this point and no such measure has been formally presented. Rodgers said a penny per $100 of assessed real estate usually generates about $250,000 and a 2-cent increase could potentially go toward debt service for the addition project.
“The board has no stomach for raising taxes,” Rodgers said, referring to supervisors. “But when it comes to raising taxes, you can assign a tax for a specific purpose.”
The county’s goal is to bring in more residents and business activity to generate revenue without resorting to raising taxes, Rodgers said. But if one is needed, he said, having a designated use helps sell the idea to taxpayers.
“I think that’s what it’s important to get support first,” Thompson said. “You’re not going to go in there and say, ‘We’re going to do this because we think it’s a good idea.’ We want what’s best for the students. They deserve it. But … it’s our community, it’s their children.”
The board last raised the real estate tax rate in 2016 and considered a hike earlier this year but pulled back when the coronavirus pandemic took effect on the local economy. Such a measure requires a public hearing before taking effect.
“When you break it down and earmark pennies, it’s an easier sell,” Tucker said of a potential tax increase. “That’s something tangible.”
The committee meets quarterly and serves to foster dialogue between the two boards.
“That’s the point of us making sure this community is behind it,” Arnold told the two board’s representatives of the potential high school addition. “That makes your life easier when you have to make decisions like that.”
