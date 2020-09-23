'Old Amherst through and through': Page Stinnett, longtime printer at local paper, left mark on the community

Growing up in Amherst County, Joe Stinnett recalled times his father, Page Stinnett, came home from work with nicks and small burns on his hands, leading his children to ask: “What happened?”
Page Stinnett worked with hot molten lead while handing printing machinery at the Amherst Publishing Co., where he was employed nearly four decades, and would respond: “Aw, it’s nothing.”
“They had to cut pieces with lead,” Joe Stinnett, a former editor of The News & Advance and The Amherst New Era-Progress, said of his father’s work. “He was really a craftsman as far as printing went. He knew a lot about it. It’s kind of a forgotten craft now.”
Page, a Clifford native who worked nearly four decades as a printer, linotype operator and production manager at Amherst Publishing Co., died Sept. 8 at age 95. His family described him as an avid farmer, knowledgeable of mechanical work, highly sociable around Amherst and a magnet for customers who needed notices, fliers and pamphlets — crafting friendships along the way while churning out the printed news.
“He was old Amherst through and through,” Joe Stinnett said of his father’s love for his hometown.
Coming of age “cash poor” on the family farm during the Great Depression, Page graduated in 1943 from the old Amherst County High School, which no longer exists and now is home to the county administration headquarters. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific the following two years and graduated from Southern School of Printing. Several years after the end of World War II he began his printing career for the Amherst paper and was close with Mac McDearmon, a former owner, and his wife, Louise, said Page’s daughter, Beth Miller.
Miller said her father was funny, a longtime fixture of his community’s newspaper and part of a group of close friends known locally as “the Cifford boys.”
“He just knew everybody in Amherst and Clifford, and everyone knew him,” said Miller. “He was such a personable person.”
Joe Stinnett said his father worked for the paper in three buildings in town, including its current home on Second Street across from the Amherst Fire Department. “He was a very social person. He loved the co-workers there,” he said. “He was always kidding around the various paper salesmen who came in there. He loved the social aspect, seeing people.”
Page also enjoyed lunches at the local drugstore and mingling with the courthouse crowd, his son said. He worked alongside the late Hughsie Penn, a press operator, in producing the papers in the ground floor of the Amherst-Nelson Publishing office in a bygone era before printing papers moved across the James River to Lynchburg more than 20 years ago.
“It was basically the two of them and sometimes a helper,” Joe Stinnett said.
Following his retirement in 1987, Page raised beef cattle for more than 20 years and loved his land, Miller said.
Page also was highly active at the Winton country club and golf course in Clifford, now known as Winton Farm.
“Winton was a pretty important part of our life, pre-country club and after,” said Joe Stinnett, who worked there as a lifeguard. “That was one of his first jobs outside the farm.”
His parents went to Winton a lot on the weekends and many of their friends belonged to the country club, he said.
Page was married 64 years to his wife, Mary B. Feagans Stinnett, who died in 2015. He was close with his grandchildren and shared his sense of humor with them, Miller said.
“He’ll best be remembered for his wit and his honesty,” Miller said.
In a Sept. 3, 1981 article in the New Era-Progress, Page spoke about his job as a printer and memories of printing papers in a former office near the courthouse, another one on Main Street and the current building on Second Street that opened 51 years ago.
“In those early years a full page might weigh 100 pounds or more. Now we walk over to the press with two-page plates in one hand,” Page Stinnett was quoted in the article.
He handled much of the typesetting for both news and ad copy and worked on makeup and layout, according to archives.
“In hot metal when an ad had to be changed, we had to saw a section of the hot metal out with a metal saw and replace it with the new material or a correction,” he said in the 1981 article. “Now it is just a matter of lifting a piece of paper off the layout sheet and replacing it.”
Joe Stinnett, who retired several years ago, credits his father with his comfort and familiarity with newspapers and said he was a huge influence in his 40-year-career in the news industry.
“I was so lucky, I got to work with him every day when I worked there from 1976 to 1980,” Joe Stinnett said, recalling his stint at the Amherst paper’s editor. “I was thankful for that. Even if he wasn’t related to me, he would be one of my favorite people I worked with.”
