'Old Amherst through and through': Page Stinnett, longtime printer at local paper, left mark on the community

“Winton was a pretty important part of our life, pre-country club and after,” said Joe Stinnett, who worked there as a lifeguard. “That was one of his first jobs outside the farm.”

His parents went to Winton a lot on the weekends and many of their friends belonged to the country club, he said.

Page was married 64 years to his wife, Mary B. Feagans Stinnett, who died in 2015. He was close with his grandchildren and shared his sense of humor with them, Miller said.

“He’ll best be remembered for his wit and his honesty,” Miller said.

In a Sept. 3, 1981 article in the New Era-Progress, Page spoke about his job as a printer and memories of printing papers in a former office near the courthouse, another one on Main Street and the current building on Second Street that opened 51 years ago.

“In those early years a full page might weigh 100 pounds or more. Now we walk over to the press with two-page plates in one hand,” Page Stinnett was quoted in the article.

He handled much of the typesetting for both news and ad copy and worked on makeup and layout, according to archives.