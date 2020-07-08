Old Dominion Job Corps embracing virtual outreach for student amid COVID-19 restrictions

Hands-on vocational training to mold skills for future careers is a way of life at the Old Dominion Job Corps in Monroe.
In the era of COVID-19, leaders of the no-cost education and career technical training program on Father Judge Road are embracing a virtual platform to reach young people ages 16 to 24.
Those efforts were highlighted during a June 30 virtual breakfast, which marked a first for the Monroe center in interacting with stakeholders online as opposed to the usual in-person format.
Bryan Lyttle, director of education, said the vast majority of Job Corps students were sent home in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. On May 11, the program switched to a virtual learning system to reach them remotely, he said.
“We had to make some big changes,” Lyttle said of the adjustment that has brought difficulties.
The center, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor, has 27 virtual classes up and running and the outreach includes videos with lessons for students to learn hands-on wherever they are, Lyttle said. Packets of information also have been sent to students, he said.
The lack of in-person training for a variety of trades in recent months has been felt.
“That has been a massive challenge to our students,” Lyttle said.
Internet issues and housing also have been a challenge for the students, he said. The center is in the process of providing them with Chromebooks and counselors have called the youth weekly to keep them engaged, he added.
“It’s a challenge,” Lyttle said. “We’re going to make this work.”
Franklin Swann, manager of outreach and admissions, said the recruitment and outreach efforts remain in full gear despite the pandemic.
“We are very busy, working very feverishly to make sure our kids are taken care of,” Swann said. “We’re more active recruiting now than ever before.”
The center is conducting interviews with prospective students via Zoom, Google Meet and other settings and completing applications virtually, he said.
The campus of just more than 300 acres has 275 students, a 90% occupancy, which is the highest in nearly four years, according to Swann.
“We’re very excited bout that,” he said, adding: “We take applications daily.”
Since traditional tours of the Job Corps campus can’t be held in person with the social distancing restrictions from the pandemic, he said its website has featured virtual tours to showcase the classrooms and facilities.
“It’s a great opportunity for folks to see what we look like without ever leaving their home,” Swann said.
Beautification efforts on campus also have been undertaken in recent months. Swann said the center also regularly draws interest from non-residential students, especially from the Lynchburg area.
“Old Dominion has never looked better,” Swann said. “We’re proud to show it off when we can.”
James Davis, business and community liaison, said Chamber of Commerce groups in the city of Lynchburg and Amherst and Bedford counties have been helpful as the Job Corps works to further its outreach span in Virginia.
“We’re here to train our young people,” Davis said. “Those jobs are going to be needed.”
Old Dominion provides training in areas such as automobile and machine repair, carpentry, medical assisting and pharmacy technician work, among others, plumbing, painting, electrical and security and protective services. Students must qualify as low income and must be at least 16 years of age.
Kenneth Williams, the center’s director, said maneuvering through the crisis has been a monumental task and no one who is without a home was sent away. Two handfuls of young people have remained on campus, he said.
“We’ve taken very good care of them,” Williams said.
Though many obstacles arose through the pandemic, he said he is excited about where the program is headed. Job Corps is ready to accept students and has a plan in place to maintain social distancing and use personal protective equipment, Williams said.
“We’re preparing like tomorrow is the day students will be back,” he said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.