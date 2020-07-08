Old Dominion Job Corps embracing virtual outreach for student amid COVID-19 restrictions

Hands-on vocational training to mold skills for future careers is a way of life at the Old Dominion Job Corps in Monroe.

In the era of COVID-19, leaders of the no-cost education and career technical training program on Father Judge Road are embracing a virtual platform to reach young people ages 16 to 24.

Those efforts were highlighted during a June 30 virtual breakfast, which marked a first for the Monroe center in interacting with stakeholders online as opposed to the usual in-person format.

Bryan Lyttle, director of education, said the vast majority of Job Corps students were sent home in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. On May 11, the program switched to a virtual learning system to reach them remotely, he said.

“We had to make some big changes,” Lyttle said of the adjustment that has brought difficulties.

The center, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor, has 27 virtual classes up and running and the outreach includes videos with lessons for students to learn hands-on wherever they are, Lyttle said. Packets of information also have been sent to students, he said.

The lack of in-person training for a variety of trades in recent months has been felt.

“That has been a massive challenge to our students,” Lyttle said.

Internet issues and housing also have been a challenge for the students, he said. The center is in the process of providing them with Chromebooks and counselors have called the youth weekly to keep them engaged, he added.