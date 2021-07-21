On his way up: Amherst boy excels in gymnastics, trampoline jumping

Doing flips on furniture and the backyard trampoline has led to a passion for gymnastics for Amherst Middle School student A.J. Thomas.

A.J. Thomas, a rising seventh grader, recently competed in a national gymnastics competition in St. Louis, Missouri, as part of a team from Dynamic Gymnastics, a Lynchburg-based gym where he has come to perfect his skills the past six years.

A.J. Thomas recorded a third-place finish in the Double Mini competition during the late June trip to St. Louis. He also finished sixth in tumbling and ninth in trampoline, his mother, Betsy Thomas, said.

“A.J. gives 100% every single time he’s in practice,” said Brandon Sloan, his coach and owner of Dynamic Gymnastics. “He’s definitely got a lot of potential to try to make Team USA here in the next year or two and travel internationally to some of the bigger competitions.”

Sloan said he worked with Thomas since the first day he came into the gym from flipping off his backyard trampoline. “He’s progressed quite a bit,” Sloan said.

A.J. said he came to the gym six years ago and likes to channel his energy into gymnastics. The 12-year-old said Dynamic Gymnastics is a really good environment for helping him progress.