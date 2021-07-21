On his way up: Amherst boy excels in gymnastics, trampoline jumping

Doing flips on furniture and the backyard trampoline has led to a passion for gymnastics for Amherst Middle School student A.J. Thomas.
A.J. Thomas, a rising seventh grader, recently competed in a national gymnastics competition in St. Louis, Missouri, as part of a team from Dynamic Gymnastics, a Lynchburg-based gym where he has come to perfect his skills the past six years.
A.J. Thomas recorded a third-place finish in the Double Mini competition during the late June trip to St. Louis. He also finished sixth in tumbling and ninth in trampoline, his mother, Betsy Thomas, said.
“A.J. gives 100% every single time he’s in practice,” said Brandon Sloan, his coach and owner of Dynamic Gymnastics. “He’s definitely got a lot of potential to try to make Team USA here in the next year or two and travel internationally to some of the bigger competitions.”
Sloan said he worked with Thomas since the first day he came into the gym from flipping off his backyard trampoline. “He’s progressed quite a bit,” Sloan said.
A.J. said he came to the gym six years ago and likes to channel his energy into gymnastics. The 12-year-old said Dynamic Gymnastics is a really good environment for helping him progress.
He said his grandmother wants to see him in the Olympics one day and that’s a goal he hopes to bring her. The gymnastics competitions take agility and strength, he said.
“You have to be able to control your body in every skill you do,” A.J. said.
Kelly Holmes, principal of Amherst Middle, said he is proud of A.J.’s accomplishments.
“A.J. is an outstanding student and young man,” Holmes said. “We are very fortunate that he and his family live in Amherst County. The faculty and staff at Amherst Middle School are very proud of A.J. and know he has the potential to accomplish great things.”
Betsy Thomas said A.J. enjoys playing basketball and football with his older brother Gideon and other children in his neighborhood. Since coming back from the national competition, she said A.J. has been more motivated to gain new skills, she said.
“His dad [Hassan Thomas] and I are excited about his future opportunities but know that none of it would be possible without his coach [Sloan] and his amazing teammates who constantly encourage each other.”