An open house for the Madison Heights Master Plan will be held Monday, April 10, at Monelison Middle School's gym.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and citizens can come and go as they please and view draft information about the planning efforts for Madison Heights, including implementation measures such as entrance features and streetscaping.

The finalized plan will serve as a blueprint for the future of the Madison Heights area and provide a long-term guide for growth and development, establishing a vision of what Madison Heights could look like in the future, according to a news release from Amherst County.

The plan addresses various topics, including land use, housing, economic development and transportation. It identifies objectives and strategies that can be implemented to realize the community’s vision.

Monelison Middle is located at 257 Trojan Road in Madison Heights. The master plan's website, https://www.envisionmadisonheights.com/faqs, has been updated with project resources, survey results and frequently asked question section that can serve as an excellent resource for attending the open house.