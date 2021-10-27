Ordinance addresses board's concerns of panhandling on roadways, medians

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors soon will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance prohibiting activities on public roadways and medians, a response to officials’ concerns with recent panhandling complaints.
Supervisor Tom Martin recently requested County Attorney Mark Popovich look into legal action the county could take after receiving concerns from residents about recent incidents of panhandling on roadways, particularly in Madison Heights.
The proposed ordinance states it is unlawful for any person while on any public roadway or median to:
Distribute handbills, leaflets, bulletins, literature, advertisements or similar material to motorists.
Solicit contributions of any nature from motorists.
Sell or attempt to sell merchandise or services to motorists.
All three specified activities within 50 feet of any ingress or egress point of any roadway would be illegal if the ordinance passes. The board’s intention is to ensure traffic in the county “is not impeded and to protect the life, health and welfare” of all residents who use public rights-of-way.
Popovich said the ordinance has been crafted in a way he believes it can stand up to strict scrutiny standards the U.S. Supreme Court evaluates such ordinances on.
Martin said he asked Popovich to be creative and feels the ordinance proposal is a good solution.
“It will give our law enforcement officers some more tools to deal with a problem in the county.”
The board is set to hold a first reading of the ordinance Nov. 1 and a public hearing at a later meeting.
The ordinance draft states anyone in violation is subject to a traffic infraction and will be written a ticket by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. The board can stiffen the language to give “more teeth” with higher fines if it chooses, he said.
“It can be as much as of a penalty as you want it to be,” Popovich told the board.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she also has fielded panhandling-related complaints.
“I think this is a good first step,” she said of the ordinance.
Also during the meeting, the board agreed to confer with the commissioner of the revenue’s office regarding increases in personal property taxes. Supervisors tasked Popovich to work with County Administrator Dean Rodgers and other county staff to work on a possible solution to help residents with the higher personal property tax bills.
Tucker said the county has received complaints about vehicle costs going up because of value increasing and not the county’s tax rate. “Costs of used vehicles are going through the roof,” she said. “I think it’s grossly unfair everyone is caught flatfooted.”