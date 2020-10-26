Pandemic-safe trial plans not yet greenlit in Central Virginia

Carver’s office has stayed on top of cases as much as possible, he said. “I think we’ve done a good job avoiding that backlog.”

The court’s use of video has increased dramatically and helped move along cases since the pandemic started, he said. “Thank goodness we upgraded technology in the courtroom,” Carver added. “This has shown you need to grow and improve.”

Chuck Felmlee, who represents defendants in Lynchburg and elsewhere in the district, said earlier this month he has at least three clients being held in jail without bond awaiting a jury trial once plans are approved.

According to Taylor Jones, judicial assistant to Nelson County Circuit Judge Michael Doucette, all jury trials in Nelson County have been continued until 2021. In an email Friday, Jones said Doucette was “adamant that we will not be able to actively and proactively resume jury trials” until the new year. The first one is scheduled to take place during the second week of January.

There currently are four criminal juries and six civil juries set for 2021, Jones said.