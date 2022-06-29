 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parade, fireworks show lights up downtown Amherst

Downtown Amherst was filled with American flags and festive spirits for the First Responders Parade and Celebration on June 25.

The event, which began three years ago as a prelude to the July 4 holiday, drew more than 100 spectators and featured a fireworks display. ABOVE: Fireworks light up the sky over Amherst on June 25.

