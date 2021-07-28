Patio home development, townhouses approved

“We have very few options in this county for older people,” Guill said of the housing offered. “I’m looking at something just like this right now.”

Guill said two friends have moved from Amherst County to Lynchburg in the past two years in search of housing friendly to seniors.

“There were not options in the county that they wanted. They wanted to stay but there wasn’t any options,” Guill said. “This is something that is very much needed. We need some growth in this county.”

Bryant presented a concern the project could be considered spot zoning since no R-3 zoning is located near the parcel. He also said staff has concerns about needed environmental protections of a downstream lake, a stream on site and wetlands on the parcel.

The developer has formally agreed to work closely with county planners, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers to develop a plan that adequately protects the wetlands, on-site streams and downstream properties.

White said about 40% of the property site at 2044 South Coolwell Road is undevelopable.