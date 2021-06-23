Patio homes, townhouses planned for Madison Heights

Irvin, 73, said he’s lived all his life in the county and built two homes, including his current one in Madison Heights. He cuts about an acre of grass and said he and his wife have decided to downsize.

“Unfortunately, no one will get moving in Amherst County so I’ve purchased a lot in a new development in the city of Lynchburg that’s three miles from the Amherst County line that will give me all the amenities I want,” Irvin said, adding the only downside is he has to pay higher taxes. “I’ve watched all my buddies move out of Madison Heights and Amherst County and go to other places because we don’t have suitable housing in Amherst County for a lot of seniors.”

As a former Amherst County Planning Commission member, Irvin said he doesn’t view the project as spot zoning.

“We really need to get behind something like this and help them get in the patio homes,” said Irvin. “It’s really needed in this county. Nobody has got the options to really go into something like that and make life easier for you in your older days. I think this would really be a plus for Amherst County if they can get moving and give some people options.”