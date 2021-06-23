Patio homes, townhouses planned for Madison Heights

A rezoning request for a parcel off South Coolwell Road to become a multi-family development with a mix of one-level patio homes and townhouses received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s endorsement June 17.
HD Real Estate Holdings LLC in Madison Heights, the property owner, seeks to rezone the land at 2045 South Coolwell Road to R-3, multi-family residential, to allow development of a high-density residential project with 50 units, including 36 patio homes. The current zoning is R-2, general residential.
Jamey White, of White Engineering and Design, the project’s engineer, said a residential development has been planned for the property in Madison Heights for several years. A third of the 11 acres is untouchable and requires mitigation practices for land disturbance and the developer is trying to minimize that as much as possible, White said.
The one-level patio homes are about 2,000 square feet and the development consists of less than five units per acre, he said. Amherst County’s department of community recommendation was to postpone the request until the applicant could address staff concerns, including the county’s future land use map not supporting a rezoning to high-density residential in that area and the project being considered spot zoning since no other R-3 zoning is near the proposed development.
“We don’t see it as a spot zoning issue,” White said. “We’re developing 50 new homes for 50 new residents in the area. We see this more as transitioning zoning.”
White said the county’s comprehensive plan states Amherst needs this type of development.
“There’s a lot of aging population that is looking for one-story living,” White said. “I think this is a benefit for people looking to downsize and be able to go where they don’t have large yards to maintain and a lot of upkeep.”
The average patio home price is $250,000 to $270,000 and townhomes are estimated to sell from $175,000 to $225,000, according to White.
“We think we’re generating a lot of potential real estate value,” White said.
Randy Jennings, of HD Real Estate Holdings, the developer, said this is his first project and he feels it is a good start to helping attract seniors and families who move to surrounding counties because of lack of housing options, particularly for seniors and retirees.
“In our church, they all find places across the river to go to because there’s no place here,” Jennings said. “We want businesses, we want people here. Well let’s open it up … we love the mountains, we love the views. I think this going to be very helpful.
Jennings, a Madison Heights resident, said he doesn’t want to be anywhere else than Amherst County in pursuing the development.
During a public hearing Madison Heights resident Les Irvin strongly encouraged the commission to recommend the project’s approval to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
Irvin, 73, said he’s lived all his life in the county and built two homes, including his current one in Madison Heights. He cuts about an acre of grass and said he and his wife have decided to downsize.
“Unfortunately, no one will get moving in Amherst County so I’ve purchased a lot in a new development in the city of Lynchburg that’s three miles from the Amherst County line that will give me all the amenities I want,” Irvin said, adding the only downside is he has to pay higher taxes. “I’ve watched all my buddies move out of Madison Heights and Amherst County and go to other places because we don’t have suitable housing in Amherst County for a lot of seniors.”
As a former Amherst County Planning Commission member, Irvin said he doesn’t view the project as spot zoning.
“We really need to get behind something like this and help them get in the patio homes,” said Irvin. “It’s really needed in this county. Nobody has got the options to really go into something like that and make life easier for you in your older days. I think this would really be a plus for Amherst County if they can get moving and give some people options.”
Tyler Creasy, a county planner, said the planned development is anticipated to create 293 vehicle trips per day and the entrance meets Virginia Department of Transportation sight distance requirements. The neighborhood’s road would be built to VDOT standards but will be privately maintained, Creasy said.
“From an economic development point of view, this is such a need for our businesses,” said Calvin Kennon, a member of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority. “They need places for people to live.”
Kennon said the project helps alleviate a lack of housing for seniors.
“I think if we let this slide, let this go, we’ll miss an opportunity to let this property to develop and serve the county,” commission member Michael Bryant said.
The commission’s unanimous recommendation for approval heads to the board of supervisors for review during its July 20 meeting.