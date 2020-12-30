Peake to propose state budget amendment to aid waterline project at CVTC

CVTC’s 350-acre campus of more than 90 buildings has minimal staff and is in the process of transferring to the Virginia Department of General Services as surplus property, which area officials and business leaders hope leads to successful redevelopment.

A Lynchburg city line currently serving the mobile home park through the CVTC system has water quality issues because of the greatly reduced usage, and the ACSA extension will alleviate those problems, Hopkins said.

The authority purchases water from the city for servicing CVTC through a city-owned line, which crosses the James River and connects to the campus. The mobile home park has been served by the line for several decades, according to Hopkins.

The mobile home park has gotten its potable water from the CVTC line for 37 years, according to Hopkins. The Amherst County Service Authority cannot shoulder the project’s full cost without help from the state, Hopkins said in a a recent letter to area legislators.

With the state’s contribution of $100,000, the authority would provide equipment, labor and other expenses to extend the line and modify the CVTC system to make the project work, Hopkins said. The measure also would address the state’s desire to maintain water service and fire protection for certain CVTC buildings post- closure, he said.