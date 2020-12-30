Peake to propose state budget amendment to aid waterline project at CVTC

A Lynchburg-area state legislator is proposing a $100,000 budget amendment in the upcoming General Assembly session to aid a utility project tied to the Central Virginia Training Center site that would benefit an adjacent mobile home park community.
The Amherst County Service Authority is seeking the funding assistance from the state to extend a waterline on Colony Road to a mobile home park in close proximity to the CVTC campus, a state-run medical facility in Madison Heights which closed this year.
“I do think it’s a reasonable request simply because I disagree with the state’s decision to close CVTC,” Peake said.
Aside from “all the other damage it’s done to Amherst County,” the closure also has led to a drastic reduction in use for the water pipe that serves the campus and the VC Mobile Home Park.
“It’s a direct result of the state closing the facility,” Peake said of water quality issues that call for the waterline extension, for which he believes the state should assist with providing funding.
The estimated $206,000 project would maintain water service and fire protection to 71 families in the VC Mobile Home Park, a residential community between CVTC and the James River, and a handful of buildings on the campus which the state wants to continue to have water supply, Bob Hopkins, the authority’s director, has said.
CVTC’s 350-acre campus of more than 90 buildings has minimal staff and is in the process of transferring to the Virginia Department of General Services as surplus property, which area officials and business leaders hope leads to successful redevelopment.
A Lynchburg city line currently serving the mobile home park through the CVTC system has water quality issues because of the greatly reduced usage, and the ACSA extension will alleviate those problems, Hopkins said.
The authority purchases water from the city for servicing CVTC through a city-owned line, which crosses the James River and connects to the campus. The mobile home park has been served by the line for several decades, according to Hopkins.
The mobile home park has gotten its potable water from the CVTC line for 37 years, according to Hopkins. The Amherst County Service Authority cannot shoulder the project’s full cost without help from the state, Hopkins said in a a recent letter to area legislators.
With the state’s contribution of $100,000, the authority would provide equipment, labor and other expenses to extend the line and modify the CVTC system to make the project work, Hopkins said. The measure also would address the state’s desire to maintain water service and fire protection for certain CVTC buildings post- closure, he said.
“We believe the state has a responsibility to address the public health issue it is causing these 71 families by closing CVTC,” Hopkins said in the letter.
Jessica Stamey, who has lived at the mobile home park for 21 years, said access to safe drinking water and having water for fire protection are necessary human rights. Since closing CVTC was the state’s idea, she said she feels the state should help bridge the project’s funding gap.
“It does cause some concern for the residents,” Stamey said. “We are hoping the state will approve [the budget amendment] fairly quickly.”
She said a lot of the residents who live there are elderly, live on fixed income and are not in a position to contribute to the project’s costs.
“There’s no way the residents could gather that amount of money,” she said. “It’s impossible.”