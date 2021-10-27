 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst County, police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Amherst County that occurred at about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of U.S. 29 Business.  
 
A 2015 Dodge Ram was traveling south in the right lane when it came upon a male pedestrian in the travel lane, according to Corinne Geller, a VSP spokeswoman. The Dodge swerved in an attempt to miss the pedestrian, identified as George W. Wood, 75, of Lynchburg, but he was struck by the side and mirror of the pickup. 
 
Wood was taken to Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was not dressed in reflective clothing nor was he crossing the road in a pedestrian crosswalk, according to Geller.  
 
The driver of the Dodge, a 41-year-old Amherst man, was not injured in the crash. 
 
At this stage of the crash investigation, no charges have been placed, Geller said. 
 
— Justin Faulconer 
