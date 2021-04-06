Pet of the week: Angel
Four child sex assault felony charges against a Madison Heights man who worked for Amherst County Public Schools will go before a grand jury, a judge decided Wednesday.
A jury trial for an Amherst man charged with first-degree murder in the June 2019 shooting death of an elderly woman is tentatively set for Aug. 30.
Nearly six years after a legal settlement and massive fundraising effort saved Sweet Briar College from a closure attempt, the Amherst women’s…
The Route 29 Business Beautification Committee launched a matching mini-grant program to help businesses make improvements to the appearance o…
An update to Amherst County’s comprehensive plan, a guide for growth and development, is planned for this fall.
At Amherst County High School’s gymnasium March 26, a steady flow of residents came in to get a vaccine shot as the Central Virginia Health Di…
The roughly 285 seniors set to graduate from the high school in June are going through a much different final-year experience in the era of CO…
A proposed ordinance regulating food trucks, trailers and carts in Amherst County remains on the front burner of county planners’ review.
After a two-month delay, Amherst County’s high school and two middle schools are proceeding with a lesson plan on topics such as equity, socia…
After a challenging 2020, officials with the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society hope to welcome back researchers and groups for regu…