Pet of the week: Angel
This beautiful girl is Angel. She has a lot of energy that she needs to burn off! She will need a meet and greet with any future dogs that might wanna share their home with her. She is a no-cat household dog.

If you are interested in this sweet amazing girl call the Amherst Humane Society.

