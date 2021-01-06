Petition urges Amherst supervisors not to act on potential First Amendment sanctuary measure

An online petition opposing Amherst County becoming a “First Amendment sanctuary” — which involves taking a formal stance against Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 restrictions — was presented to the county’s board of supervisors Tuesday.
Gloria Witt, a Madison Heights resident and leader within Amherst County’s NAACP branch, presented the petition started in late December at www.change.org to the board during a public comments portion of Tuesday’s meeting. The petition had 393 signatures just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and states its signers believe Northam has acted properly in protecting Virginia residents during the pandemic.
Witt said about 50% of the signatures are from Amherst County residents.
“We believe this is not a political issue but a health issue,” Witt read from the petition. “We believe that [Northam] has the authority to issue executive orders to protect the health and safety of all our citizens.”
The petition states supporters believe wearing a face mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing are “simple and doable” measures that can prevent further spread of the virus and Northam is acting to save lives, not take away anyone’s individual rights.
Several supporters of the group stood outside the Amherst County administration building just before and during the board’s meeting Tuesday with signs bearing messages such as “Wear a mask save a life” and “Northam’s actions saves lives.”
County Administrator Dean Rodgers also read a letter from Beverly Jones, a county resident in support of the restrictions, during the public comments portion of the meeting. Jones wrote she is a polio survivor and she wants to live through the pandemic.
“I urge you to dismiss any resolution to dismantle the executive orders of [Northam] to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Jones wrote. “Only we can stop the spread by following the guidelines stated by Northam and the Virginia Department of Health. Because suppressing the spread of COVID-19 saves lives.”
During a Dec. 15 meeting, more than a dozen residents spoke strongly against the state’s mandates and urged supervisors to enact a “First Amendment sanctuary” resolution on the spot, arguing the governor’s restrictions on how many people can gather in one place at a time, and other aspects of everyday life, inhibit their constitutional freedoms.
“We’re asking you not to do anything because to do anything is to send a signal that you support what we consider crazy,” Witt told supervisors Tuesday.
The board did not address the matter during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisors said in December a resolution would be forthcoming at the board’s Jan. 19 meeting.
A draft of the resolution that has not been finalized or brought forward for a vote supports limiting gubernatorial power and upholding “clearly established rights” of the county’s residents.
The draft’s language expresses concern that far too much power has been granted to the governor when addressing longer-lasting emergencies affecting the state. The draft mirrors comments from the board of supervisors during its Dec. 15 meeting that urged the General Assembly to limit the governor’s authority.
Northam’s most recent orders that went into effect mid-December include a modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 p.m., a universal mask rule in indoor settings shared with others and outdoors within 6 feet of another person, and limiting social gatherings to 10 people (excluding religious services or employment or educational settings).
Dining establishments cannot serve alcohol after 10 p.m. and must close by midnight, according to the order that remains in place until Jan. 31 unless rescinded or amended.
The board is expected to take up the resolution during its Jan. 19 meeting set for 7 p.m.