Petition urges Amherst supervisors not to act on potential First Amendment sanctuary measure

County Administrator Dean Rodgers also read a letter from Beverly Jones, a county resident in support of the restrictions, during the public comments portion of the meeting. Jones wrote she is a polio survivor and she wants to live through the pandemic.

“I urge you to dismiss any resolution to dismantle the executive orders of [Northam] to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Jones wrote. “Only we can stop the spread by following the guidelines stated by Northam and the Virginia Department of Health. Because suppressing the spread of COVID-19 saves lives.”

During a Dec. 15 meeting, more than a dozen residents spoke strongly against the state’s mandates and urged supervisors to enact a “First Amendment sanctuary” resolution on the spot, arguing the governor’s restrictions on how many people can gather in one place at a time, and other aspects of everyday life, inhibit their constitutional freedoms.

“We’re asking you not to do anything because to do anything is to send a signal that you support what we consider crazy,” Witt told supervisors Tuesday.

The board did not address the matter during Tuesday’s meeting.

Supervisors said in December a resolution would be forthcoming at the board’s Jan. 19 meeting.