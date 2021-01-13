Planned waste center 'in limbo'; permit application on hold

The county is investigating other potential sites, County Administrator Dean Rodgers told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Jan. 5 meeting.

“At this point that issue, that site is in limbo until I can come back to the board and offer you some alternatives,” Rodgers said. “You may want to go forward with the Riverview site as we’ve been planning because we own that property. You may want to purchase another property or you may just simply not want to build it all and wait to see how current [solid waste] pan out in terms of use by the citizenry.”

A public hearing initially planned for the board’s Jan. 19 meeting on the matter will not be held. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said Jan. 8 the permit application is not withdrawn at this point but appears in a holding pattern.

“We’re under no deadline to resolve this and until the board provides direction we can sit on this indefinitely,” Rodgers said.

If the county proceeds with the zoning request, a notice of a public hearing would be advertised. Rodgers said the county for now has stopped contractor work from going forward on the Riverview Road site.