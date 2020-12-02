Planners: Redevelopment of CVTC an 'exciting but challenging' endeavor

The redevelopment process is anticipated to require removal of many of the structures on the property that comes with a hefty price tag.

Michael Bryant, a member of the Amherst County Planning Commission, attended the input sessions and said potential developers may could possibly use the newer buildings on site.

“The first guy that comes in, he may want to rent those buildings and he may want to utilize the facilities for that,” Michael Bryant said of bringing new uses to the property.

He added from a zoning perspective he came away with ideas on what the county will have to change in its zoning regulations to accommodate a major development for the property that could include a range of various uses.

Commissioner Leslie Gamble also attended the input sessions and looked at maps and conceptual drawings from HDR’s team.

“I was very impressed with the detail in the plans they had created,” Gamble said.

She added her first thought was the county’s comprehensive plan for guiding growth and development and how it correlates to the redevelopment hopes envisioned.

“It’s going to be challenging but exciting,” Gamble said.

