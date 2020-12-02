Planners: Redevelopment of CVTC an 'exciting but challenging' endeavor

Following a weeklong series of public input sessions on the future of the Central Virginia Training Center site in Madison Heights, Amherst County planners recently discussed how county zoning affects the roughly 350-acre campus.
CVTC, a state-owned medical facility, recently closed after more than a century of operating in the county. The last resident was relocated in April and fewer than a dozen employees are still employed there as the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services is in the process of working to transfer the site to the Department of General Services.
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and area officials want the site successfully redeveloped to bring jobs and economic activity back into the region. HDR, Inc., a Nebraska firm, is working on a master plan for future redevelopment and representatives recently traveled to Lynchburg for a week of input sessions in early November.
During the sessions numerous ideas and thoughts for the property — including a mix of housing, business and office space uses with amenities — were presented.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development for Amherst, said the public input is an important component in formulating a vision in a master plan for future redevelopment at the CVTC grounds, which includes more than 90 buildings in close proximity to the Lynchburg border.
The master plan is vital in pursuing a redevelopment concept that eventually will come before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
“We’re really thrilled about it,” Megan Lucas, executive director of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said of the plan in a video post during the input sessions.
The document will telescope a vision for the site’s future, Lucas said.
Bryant said the CVTC property currently is zoned Public Lands (P-1) Public and a rezoning process is anticipated.
“And we intend to use this master plan as a guide for the development and redevelopment of that property,” Bryant said. “There’s so many moving parts. It’s such a massive scale piece of property ... a lot of sensitive things on that property, including landfills and things like that.”
Future rezoning that fits into the master plan is part of the overall process to usher in a new era for the property, according to Bryant.
“The point of the master plan is to be a collaborative exercise that included people’s visions, ideas and thoughts on how that property can be developed,” Bryant said.
Many of site’s vacant buildings are derelict. County officials have said they don’t want to see the property become prone to crime and vandalism and become a major source of blight and strain on county resources.
The redevelopment process is anticipated to require removal of many of the structures on the property that comes with a hefty price tag.
Michael Bryant, a member of the Amherst County Planning Commission, attended the input sessions and said potential developers may could possibly use the newer buildings on site.
“The first guy that comes in, he may want to rent those buildings and he may want to utilize the facilities for that,” Michael Bryant said of bringing new uses to the property.
He added from a zoning perspective he came away with ideas on what the county will have to change in its zoning regulations to accommodate a major development for the property that could include a range of various uses.
Commissioner Leslie Gamble also attended the input sessions and looked at maps and conceptual drawings from HDR’s team.
“I was very impressed with the detail in the plans they had created,” Gamble said.
She added her first thought was the county’s comprehensive plan for guiding growth and development and how it correlates to the redevelopment hopes envisioned.
“It’s going to be challenging but exciting,” Gamble said.
