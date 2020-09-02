Planning Commission discusses Amherst County's camping regulations

The Amherst County Planning Commission at a recent meeting discussed camping regulations and if a possible change to the county’s zoning ordinance is needed.

Camping currently is allowed in the county in the Agricultural district but not in other zoning districts, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.

“Over the past calendar year, staff is dealing with a complaint regarding Amherst County’s regulations on camping. Particularly, camping in residential areas,” Bryant told the commission. “Amherst County does not regulate whether or not a camper can or cannot be parked in a residential district. The act of living in a camper in a residential district is a violation of the zoning ordinance. However, parking a camper in a residential district is not a violation of the regulations.”

Bryant sought discussion with commissioners on rules and regulations regarding camping. He asked if the commission should consider a regulation to not allow campers parked in front yards in the residential district and said a citizen has requested that the county consider imposing a rule stating no camper can be parked on a piece of residential land unless owned by that land’s property owner.

“I will tell you there are a lot of campers parked in front yards in Amherst County,” Bryant said to commissioners.

Bryant said he recommends a regulation that allows residents to reside in a camper in agricultural district only for up to six months while obtaining an active building permit for a single-family dwelling. He added he does not recommend any other changes.