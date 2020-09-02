Planning Commission discusses Amherst County's camping regulations

The Amherst County Planning Commission at a recent meeting discussed camping regulations and if a possible change to the county’s zoning ordinance is needed.
Camping currently is allowed in the county in the Agricultural district but not in other zoning districts, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.
“Over the past calendar year, staff is dealing with a complaint regarding Amherst County’s regulations on camping. Particularly, camping in residential areas,” Bryant told the commission. “Amherst County does not regulate whether or not a camper can or cannot be parked in a residential district. The act of living in a camper in a residential district is a violation of the zoning ordinance. However, parking a camper in a residential district is not a violation of the regulations.”
Bryant sought discussion with commissioners on rules and regulations regarding camping. He asked if the commission should consider a regulation to not allow campers parked in front yards in the residential district and said a citizen has requested that the county consider imposing a rule stating no camper can be parked on a piece of residential land unless owned by that land’s property owner.
“I will tell you there are a lot of campers parked in front yards in Amherst County,” Bryant said to commissioners.
Bryant said he recommends a regulation that allows residents to reside in a camper in agricultural district only for up to six months while obtaining an active building permit for a single-family dwelling. He added he does not recommend any other changes.
“In general, we feel like our regulations are working for the most part,” Bryant said.
Commissioner Leslie Gamble said in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic many people are reluctant to use public transportation and RV campers are popular for traveling. She said she has no problem with people traveling into Amherst and parking their RV on a public street and staying there a few weeks while visiting family or friends.
Bryant said RV campers are not allowed as a permanent home.
“We have to draw the line. The line is when you’re residing in them,” Bryant said. “That can be a hard line to find. At some point we have to establish that … you can’t turn it into a residential structure.”
Bryant said his department has fielded a complaint involving a person saying someone is residing in a camper, which that person disputes.
Commissioner Derin Foor asked what the detriment it is to the county is someone lives in an RV for a month or half a year. Bryant said residents, particularly in residential areas, complain campers have a negative effect on property values.
“Campers are one of our top complaints that we get,” Bryant said. “We hear about campers a lot in Amherst.”
Commissioner Jim Thompson said he is leery of regulatory overreach of campers, especially during the pandemic. David Pugh, an Amherst County Board of Supervisors member who serves a liaison to the commission, spoke in support of allowing residents to stay in campers while building new homes.
“A lot of people do that all over the country,” Pugh said.
The commission made no decisions during its August meeting on the matter and may further discuss it a later date.
